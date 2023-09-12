Anthony Jelonch is back from knee injury and will captain France against Uruguay at Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Flanker Anthony Jelonch will captain France against Uruguay in their Rugby World Cup match on Thursday after making a speedy recovery from a knee surgery.

Hopes were slim that the Toulouse player with 25 selections would be able to feature at the tournament in his home country when he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Feb. 26 during a Six Nations match against Scotland.

But the powerfully-built Jelonch recovered quickly and was handed the team’s captaincy for Thursday’s match in the northern city of Lille.

After the hosts opened the tournament with an impressive 27-13 win against the All Blacks last week, France coach Fabien Galthie decided to rotate his players and make 12 changes. Only Cameron Woki, Yoram Moefana and wing Gabin Villiere retained their starting spot.

Jelonch underwent surgery on March 6. He scored two tries during the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 and previously captained France during a tour in Australia in 2021.

France

Melvyn Jaminet, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Arthur Vincent, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villière, Antoine Hastoy, Maxime Lucu; Anthony Jelonch (captain), Sekou Macalou, Paul Boudehent, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Dorian Aldegheri, Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros. Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau,Thibaud Flament, Francois Cros, Baptiste Couilloud, Thomas Ramos.

