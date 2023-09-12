Alexa
6.7 magnitude earthquake recorded by Taiwan off Philippines

Earthquake occured about 375 km south of Taiwan main island

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/12 19:58
(Taiwan News, Central Weather Bureau and PIVS collage)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.7 earthquake occurred in the ocean about 375 kilometers south of Taiwan on Tuesday evening (Sept. 12), the Central Weather Bureau said.

The earthquake occurred after 7 p.m. at a depth of just under 95 km, about 10 km away from one of the Philippines’ Babuyan Islands in the country's north. The bureau gave the quake an intensity rating of 2 in most of Taiwan’s cities and countys south of Taichung, meaning it was “felt by many persons.”

Meanwhile the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology also reported the quake and gave it a “moderately strong” intensity rating for the Ilocos Norte and Cagayan municipalities. The rating indicates the quake was “felt generally by people indoors and by some people outdoors.”

(Central Weather Bureau image)
Earthquake
Central Weather Bureau
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
Ilocos Norte
Cagayan
Babuyan Islands

