Breast Cancer Screening Market Mastery Growth Trends and Market Share Strategies | Siemens Healthcare Hologic, Inc

Global Breast Cancer Screening Market was valued at US$ 7,461.8 million in 2022 and is projected to surpass the market size of US$ 16,340.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

Leading Companies in the Breast Cancer Screening Market include:

Siemens Healthcare Hologic, Inc Myriad Genetics Metabolomic Technologies Inc Biocrates Lifesciences AG A&G Pharmaceuticals Provista Diagnostics Inc Roche Diagnostics Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (Biotime Inc.) General Electric Company Quest Diagnostics Agendia NV Oncocyte Corporation Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline:

By Test Type Imaging Tests

Ultrasound

MRI

Mammogram Film mammography Digital mammography Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT)

Genetic Tests

Other screening Tests (Breast Exam, Thermography, Tissue sampling) By End User Research Labs

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostics Centers

Others By Region North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



