FBS Leads the Way in Platform Security: Introducing the #TradersKnowBetter Approach

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach - 12 September 2023 - FBS, a leading global broker, proudly unveils its new #TradersKnowBetter approach, placing traders at the forefront of its mission. Through this initiative, the broker announces its unwavering commitment to providing secure financial services trusted by traders worldwide.



In today's digital landscape, where cyber threats loom large, ensuring security is integral to online trading. Having placed #TradersKnowBetter as a top priority, FBS employs modern technologies and proactive measures to enhance financial services and secure traders' funds.



Two brand offerings, FBS Personal Area and FBS Trader App, have gained credibility and enhanced security through such solutions as server colocation with top providers and their robust DDoS protection systems, FBS's own trading proxy Anti-DDoS servers, data encryption for its secure online transmission, and strong ID and card verification of every user.



FBS’s dedication to security and reliability is a testament to its customer-centric approach. By understanding and addressing traders’ needs, FBS reimagines its services to elevate the trading experience to new heights. In a landscape where trust is a rare and precious commodity, FBS follows the #TradersKnowBetter approach to provide secure and comprehensive services and products.



To learn more about FBS and #TradersKnowBetter, visit www.fbs.com/news.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27 000 000 and its partners exceeding 500 000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.