United States Men’s Hair Care Products Market Dynamics Unveiled Growth Trends and Market Share Insights | Procter & Gamble Co. Unilever PLC

The United States men’s hair care products market was valued at US$ 2,012.43 million in 2022 and is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 3,178.59 by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

Leading Companies in the United States Men’s Hair Care Products Market include:

Procter & Gamble Co. Unilever PLC L’Oréal S.A. Johnson & Johnson Beiersdorf AG Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Coty Inc. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Edgewell Personal Care Company The Clorox Company Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Wahl Clipper Corporation American Crew Baxter of California Old Spice (owned by Procter & Gamble) Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline:

By Product Type

Hair Loss Products

Hair Volumizing and Thickening Products

Hair Styling Products

By Race

White Hispanic Black Others



