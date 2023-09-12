Soy sauce made in south Taiwan wins UK Great Taste Award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pingtung’s soy sauce producer, Doyoubo (豆油伯), participated in the U.K. Great Taste Award, the "Oscars" of the international food and drink industry, winning its highest honor, the Golden Fork Award, for a naturally brewed tea bean soy sauce, per UDN.

Worldwide, 14,195 products were submitted to the Great Taste Award, which is the largest and most trusted international food and drink accreditation program. In addition to presenting individual accolades, the awards program also gives out star ratings similar to the Michelin Guide.

According to organizers of the annual award program, this year some 4,088 products were awarded one-star, 1,568 products were awarded two-stars, and 248 products were awarded three-stars.

Doyoubo is the only soy sauce brand from Taiwan to earn such accolades. Doyoubo’s tea bean soy sauce went a step beyond the three-star rating by winning the Golden Fork Award, placing it on par with just 25 other food and drink products from around the world.

A second-generation member of the family that runs Doyoubo, Li Ming-fang (李明芳), noted it took 16 hours to fly from Taiwan to the U.K. to participate in the competition. The length of the trip prevented her 82-year-old father and founder of the company, Li An-tian (李安田) from attending.

Li said the Doyoubo brand is committed to promoting Taiwanese products and soy sauce that represent Taiwan. She was grateful to the organizers of the Great Taste Award for the honor.