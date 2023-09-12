Alexa
BB gun-wielding man in central Taiwan in police stand-off

A gas cylinder and BB pellets were found at gunman’s house

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/12 18:01
A patrol car in Taichung, Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taichung man surnamed Chen was given a three-month prison sentence for aiming an airsoft gun at police officers in May, reported UDN.

A security patrol vehicle from the Taichung Security Brigade, sounded his horn at Chen after he had broken a traffic rule. In response, Chen picked up an imitation Beretta airsoft and brandished it through the car window at the police car to intimidate the officers inside.

After establishing the man’s identity, law enforcement officers visited Chen’s residence on the evening of the offence and secured his consent to conduct a search. The search yielded the firearm used in the incident, alongside its magazine, a gas cylinder, and BB pellets.

An examination of the airsoft gun confirmed it was non-lethal.

Chen admitted to his actions. The evidence presented, including the confiscated firearm and dashcam footage.

The prosecution sought a summary trial on charges of intimidation. Taking into account Chen's prior offenses of a similar nature, the court concluded the incident was not an isolated lapse in judgment.

In consideration of Chen's acknowledgment of the offense and other extenuating factors, he received a three-month prison sentence for the intimidation charge, with the option to pay a fine. Chen retains the right to appeal the verdict.
cops
Gun crime
Taichung
traffic in Taiwan

