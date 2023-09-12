Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum accuses China firm of fraud

Company has been putting out misleading information on social media accounts

  121
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/12 17:36
The National Palace Museum warns the public against doing business with a company from Xiamen. 

The National Palace Museum warns the public against doing business with a company from Xiamen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese company is trying to drum up business by pretending to be associated with Taiwan’s National Palace Museum (NPM), reports said Tuesday (Sept. 12).

NPM, one of the largest repositories of Chinese art in the world, warned the public against doing business with the Chinese company from Xiamen in Fujian Province, per CNA. The company had opened social media accounts in China using names sounding similar to the NPM.

Under the guise of “Taipei National Palace Culture Museum” or “China Taipei NPM Souvenir Hall,” the company claims to have been authorized by the real museum to conduct business, the report said. However, NPM said Tuesday it had never entrusted any outside company to use its name and do business on its behalf.

Museum officials said they had collected evidence of the Chinese company’s practices and had contacted attorneys to handle the matter. They warned members of the public and businesses in Taiwan and China to be aware of the company’s practices, and to use proper channels to cooperate with NPM.
National Palace Museum
NPM
intellectual property
IP theft
Xiamen
fraud

RELATED ARTICLES

Four arrested in NT$50 million crypto scam in Taiwan
Four arrested in NT$50 million crypto scam in Taiwan
2023/09/05 13:32
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum rolls out BE@RBRICK styled with Qing dynasty painting
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum rolls out BE@RBRICK styled with Qing dynasty painting
2023/08/29 15:40
Taiwan digital ministry fights SMS fraud with code 111
Taiwan digital ministry fights SMS fraud with code 111
2023/08/28 15:35
Taiwanese man sentenced to record 220 years in Turkey for human trafficking
Taiwanese man sentenced to record 220 years in Turkey for human trafficking
2023/08/28 14:05
Loan shark ring busted same day as in-debt teen beaten to death in New Taipei
Loan shark ring busted same day as in-debt teen beaten to death in New Taipei
2023/08/24 19:54