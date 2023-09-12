Taiwan’s National Palace Museum accuses China firm of fraud

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese company is trying to drum up business by pretending to be associated with Taiwan’s National Palace Museum (NPM), reports said Tuesday (Sept. 12).

NPM, one of the largest repositories of Chinese art in the world, warned the public against doing business with the Chinese company from Xiamen in Fujian Province, per CNA. The company had opened social media accounts in China using names sounding similar to the NPM.

Under the guise of “Taipei National Palace Culture Museum” or “China Taipei NPM Souvenir Hall,” the company claims to have been authorized by the real museum to conduct business, the report said. However, NPM said Tuesday it had never entrusted any outside company to use its name and do business on its behalf.

Museum officials said they had collected evidence of the Chinese company’s practices and had contacted attorneys to handle the matter. They warned members of the public and businesses in Taiwan and China to be aware of the company’s practices, and to use proper channels to cooperate with NPM.