Video shows SUV block ambulance in passing lane on south Taiwan freeway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A driver could face nearly NT$10,000 (US$312) in fines for hindering the progress of an ambulance by bringing his car to a full stop in the middle of the passing lane on a freeway.

At around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, an ambulance carrying a patient was rushing down the Yongkang section of National Freeway 1 in Tainan City and encountered an SUV in the inner lane, per New-Reporter. With the ambulance's lights flashing and siren sounding, its driver blew his horn to warn the SUV to give way.

The motorist turned on his right turn signal but remained in the lane. As the ambulance driver continued to press the horn, the SUV decelerated, came to a full stop in the passing lane, and the emergency blinkers came on.

After a few seconds, the driver emerged from the vehicle and walked towards the ambulance. The ambulance driver then shouted in Taiwanese, "What are you doing now? Why are you blocking the road?"



SUV stops in passing lane. (New-reporter.com screenshot)

After hearing the ambulance driver's shouts, the motorist ran back to his vehicle and quickly drove straight ahead. The video ended with the SUV swiftly driving far away from the ambulance.

Police were cited by the news agency as stating that Article 45, Paragraph 2 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) states: "Should a driver fail to pull over upon hearing the siren of a fire truck, ambulance, police car, rescue vehicle, or emergency response vehicles for a toxic chemical substance disaster or accident, the driver of the car shall be fined NT$3,600, and the driver license shall be revoked."

In addition, Article 10 of the Freeway and Expressway Traffic Control Regulations (高速公路及快速公路交通管制規則) states: "Unless it is necessary to slow down due to special situations, drivers shall not break suddenly or stop or pull over on the traffic lanes when driving." Motorists who breach this regulation may be subject to a fine of between NT$3,000 and NT$6,000.