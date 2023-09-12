Ignite on Klaytn: Klaytn Foundation's Blockchain Community Connection Event in Hanoi

Following the success of the KlayVie Meetup event in Ho Chi Minh City, Klaytn is continuing its momentum with Ignite on Klaytn. This event is exclusively designed for Vietnamese developers and promises to provide participants with a fantastic experience.

17:30 - 18:30: Free Networking

18:30 - 18:55:

Sharing about Klaytn and Klaytn's developer support tools

Q&A with Klaytn

18:55 - 19:15:

Sharing about the IOK Program, Klaytn API

Introduction to Oracle Network (Language: Vietnamese)

Introduction to SDK & API for the wallet

19:15 - 19:35: Panel Discussion on the "Future of Blockchain Layers"

19:35 - 20:20: Klaytnovators Hackathon Award Ceremony

20:20 - 21:30: Free Networking

Date: September 22, 2023, from 17:30 to 21:30

Location: Eastin Hotel & Residences Hanoi, 21 Duy Tan, Hanoi

Register for FREE at: https://lu.ma/igniteonklaytn

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 12 September 2023 - Ignite on Klaytn is part of Klaytn's "KlayVie Meetup" series in the Vietnamese market. This event in Hanoi is poised to be a deep-tech event dedicated to developers in 2023. The event is 100% focused on programmers, tech engineers, blockchain developers, and tech enthusiasts who wish to share solutions and special tools to support dApp developers in creating breakthrough applications.Ignite on Klaytn provides developers with the opportunity to gain knowledge from various perspectives of industry experts. Participants will hear in-depth presentations about the "IOK Program" recently launched by Klaytn Foundation. Additionally, this event will feature a specialized panel discussion with speakers from Klaytn Foundation, Blockchain Association Vietnam, Kyber Network, DTS Group, Orakl Network, and more.This event offers a chance for blockchain community members to meet industry giants and expand their development opportunities. It's an opportunity for projects to exchange ideas and connect, and project leaders to potentially recruit new team members.In addition to discussions, the event will feature various fun activities for the developer and creative community. With the "Cocktail Party" concept, Ignite on Klaytn promises to provide great networking opportunities for talented Web3 developers.As part of this event, Klaytn will also celebrate the award ceremony for the Klaytnovators Hackathon. After nearly three months, the Klaytnovators Hackathon, the first hackathon exclusively for the Vietnamese market, will officially announce the winners of the total prize pool of up to 300 million VND.Here, participants will have the opportunity to listen to the top 5 outstanding teams present and introduce their projects directly at the event.The event will consist of the following main parts:Moreover, many other exciting surprises are waiting for you at this event:Hashtag: #Klaytnovators #KlaytnMeetup #IgniteOnKlaytn

Klaytn Foundation

Klaytn Foundation was established in 2020 to expand the ecosystem of Klaytn, a global Layer 1 blockchain platform, and has since been actively collaborating with its Governance Council members worldwide. Klaytn Foundation facilitates the adoption and development of new technologies to ensure that Klaytn fulfills its role as an open, trusted, and sustainable blockchain platform for developers and users alike. It also facilitates decision-making to ensure that the ecosystem continues to expand optimally in the rapidly changing blockchain landscape. In line with its long-term Governance Roadmap, Klaytn Foundation plans to fully implement the Decentralization Phase of the Klaytn blockchain in 2023 and beyond.