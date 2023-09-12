Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lai Ching-te vows to continue Taiwan's 2030 bilingual policy

Vice president stresses collaboration with local governments for policy to be successful

  133
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/12 16:27
Vice President Lai Ching-te.

Vice President Lai Ching-te. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) pledged to continue promoting bilingual policies at a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

Lai, the 2024 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate, said that enhancing international communication and strengthening English skills are necessary, CNA reported. The current implementation plan is facing challenges and it needs to be addressed, he said.

The nation’s bilingual policy cannot be achieved by the central government alone, Lai said, stressing the need to collaborate with local governments. Taking educational rights into consideration and consulting with teachers is important, he said.

This method promotes bilingual success through a more inclusive manner, he said.

The DPP government launched the Bilingual 2030 policy in 2017 to boost the competitiveness of Taiwan’s youth. The policy is expected to “further strengthen English communication skills of the citizens, especially among young people, and to help bolster their global competitiveness,” according to a National Development Council statement.

The policy includes six goals: accelerating the development of bilingual higher education; balancing and optimizing bilingual conditions for schools at the senior high school level and below; developing digital learning; expanding the provision of affordable English proficiency tests; raising civil servants’ English proficiency; and establishing an administrative body dedicated to policy promotion and implementation.
Taiwan bilingual policy
Lai Ching-te
English education
DPP

RELATED ARTICLES

Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall stays for now, says Taiwan premier
Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall stays for now, says Taiwan premier
2023/09/11 14:51
The murky spaces between political power and money in Taiwan
The murky spaces between political power and money in Taiwan
2023/09/09 20:14
A horrible month for Taiwan lawmaker Lai Pin-yu
A horrible month for Taiwan lawmaker Lai Pin-yu
2023/09/09 10:00
Religious groups bring Washington's National Prayer Breakfast to Taiwan
Religious groups bring Washington's National Prayer Breakfast to Taiwan
2023/09/08 15:28
VP Lai, You Si-kun talk Taiwan history at International Religious Freedom Summit
VP Lai, You Si-kun talk Taiwan history at International Religious Freedom Summit
2023/09/08 09:16