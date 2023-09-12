Alexa
New Power Party chair criticizes Lai Ching-te for backing minimum wage in Taiwan

Wang Wan-yu claims vice president's support sounds like Tsai Ing-wen before she was elected

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/12 16:30
Vice President Lai Ching-te (front, center) visits Longde Temple in Nantou County, Taiwan, September 11, 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Power Party Chair Wang Wan-yu (王婉諭) said she felt she was in a time warp when Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) announced he would promote the Minimum Wage Act at a national policy vision presentation on Tuesday (Sept. 12), UDN reported.

Wang wrote on Facebook that the DPP presidential candidate's use of the terms "honesty," "kindness," and his promotion of the Minimum Wage Act, and Property Hoarding Tax made her feel like she was in a time warp. This was because he was repeating promises made by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 2016.

Wang said despite her party's repeated calls for legislative amendments to the minimum wage bill, her party had been ridiculed by the establishment and online critics. She added the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had an absolute majority in the Legislative Yuan but was unwilling to tackle the issue of amendments.

Wang added that as long as the Cabinet swiftly proposes the relevant bills and the Legislative Yuan quickly reviews them, the New Power Party will give its support.
