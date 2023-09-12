Taiwan investments in China have dropped 44% since Tsai took office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Monday (Sept. 11) said that since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, Taiwan's investment in China has plunged by 44%, while investment in other countries has soared by 96%.

Under the Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) administration, Taiwan signed the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) in 2010. This was despite strong opposition from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which expressed concerns that the pact was a scheme by Beijing to annex Taiwan.

When Tsai took office, she kept the trade agreement in place but launched her New Southbound Policy in an attempt to reduce Taiwan's economic reliance on China.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Monday, MOEA wrote that foreign investment in Taiwan and investment by Taiwanese businesses in overseas markets are both ways for Taiwan's industries to expand their influence and profitability. It said this enables Taiwan to better diversify risks as it "continues to go global."

The ministry said that since the outbreak of the China-U.S. Trade war in 2018, the global supply chain has been restructured and it has been expanded in Southeast Asia. The ministry said that in 2016 the government launched the New Southbound Policy to "assist Taiwanese companies in shifting their manufacturing bases."

According to MOEA, the trade volume between Taiwan and New Southbound countries has increased from less than US$100 billion in 2016 to more than US$180 billion in 2022.

In a chart included in the post, MOEA listed Taiwanese outbound investment in China as shrinking from NT$2.70 trillion (US$84.37 billion) from 2008-2015 to NT$1.51 trillion from 2016-2023, a decrease of 44%. Meanwhile, it showed that Taiwanese outbound investment in other countries rose from NT$1.36 trillion from 2008-2015 to NT$2.68 trillion from 2016-2023, an increase of 96%.