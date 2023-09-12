Unlocking the Maltese Dream: A Comprehensive Guide to Residency for Non-EU Nationals

When the enchanting archipelago of Malta beckons, many dream of the Mediterranean sun, rich history, and warm, welcoming culture. But how does a non-EU national transform this dream into reality? Navigating the pathways to residency might seem daunting, but with the right guidance, you can settle in this beautiful nation. Here’s your information-packed guide to obtaining residency in Malta if you’re from outside the European Union.

Malta Residence and Visa Programme (MRVP):

Designed for non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals, MRVP offers the chance to reside, settle, or stay indefinitely in Malta.

Requirements:

A qualifying property purchase of at least €270,000 (in the South of Malta) or €320,000 (in the Central/Northern Regions). Alternatively, renting a property, annually at €10,000 (South) or €12,000 (Central/North).

Investment in government stocks or bonds worth €250,000, maintained for a minimum of 5 years.

A non-refundable contribution to the National Development and Social Fund starting from €30,000.

Malta Global Residence Programme (GRP):

Tailored for non-EU nationals, this program emphasizes tax benefits.

Requirements:

Rent a property at a minimum of €9,600 annually (€8,750 in Gozo or the South). Purchasing a property is also an option, at a minimum of €275,000 (€220,000 if in Gozo or the South).

Stable and regular income from outside Malta.

Health insurance coverage.

Absence of EU, EEA, or Swiss nationality.

Self-Sufficiency Route:

If you can demonstrate you’re financially independent, Malta welcomes you to stay without needing employment.

Requirements:

Proof of financial resources for you and your dependents.

Health insurance covering all risks in the EU.

Employment/ Self-Employment:

Non-EU nationals can also pursue residency via employment routes, either through gaining employment with Maltese companies or setting up a business or profession in Malta.

Requirements:

Valid employment license issued by Jobsplus.

For self-employed, a strong business plan and enough capital to sustain your business without needing social assistance.

Long-Term Residency:

After five years of continuous legal residence in Malta, non-EU nationals can apply for long-term residency. This status parallels permanent residency and even offers some advantages of EU citizenship.

Requirements:

Continuous residence in Malta for 5 years.

Stable income.

Integration efforts, such as participation in integration courses or community involvement.

Malta Individual Investor Programme (MIIP):

While this is the most costly route, also known as the Malta citizenship by investment programme, it leads directly to citizenship, and by extension, residency.

Requirements:

Contribution to the National Development and Social Fund (starting from €650,000 for the main applicant).

Property purchase of at least €350,000 or a rental contract for a minimum of €16,000 annually.

Investment of €150,000 in approved instruments like government bonds.

Important Notes:

For any residency route, fluency in Maltese or English is advantageous.

Regular travel to and from Malta won’t affect your continuous residency status, but one should not be absent from Malta for more than six months in a year.

Other Temporary Options for Residency in Malta

For those who are seeking alternatives to permanent residency in Malta, there are other enticing pathways that provide flexibility, professional growth, and lifestyle opportunities. Delving into the Digital Nomad Visa and the Malta Startup Residence Programme will give prospective residents a clear picture of what to expect and how to proceed.

Digital Nomad Visa:

Recognizing the shift to remote work and the new era of digital nomads, Malta has introduced a Digital Nomad Visa. This visa allows non-EU nationals to live in Malta and work remotely for employers or clients outside of Malta.

Key Features and Benefits:

Allows a stay in Malta for up to a year, with the possibility of extension.

Embraces the digital work revolution by catering to professionals in tech, marketing, design, and various other sectors.

Freedom to explore Malta and its cultural treasures, while working in a tech-friendly environment with good internet infrastructure.

Access to local amenities, health care, and other services at a more affordable rate than many other EU nations.

Requirements:

Proof of ongoing employment or business activity that can be managed remotely.

Evidence of sufficient income to support oneself during the stay.

Health insurance coverage.

A rental agreement or proof of accommodation in Malta.

Malta Startup Residence Programme:

A pioneering initiative to attract global entrepreneurs, the Malta Startup Residence Programme is a beacon for third-country national entrepreneurs. This program fosters an environment where startups can flourish, innovatively intersecting with Malta’s economic ambitions.

Who’s Eligible:

Third-country nationals with a concrete intention to cultivate their enterprise in Malta.

Founders or co-founders of a startup that’s not older than seven years.

At least 18 years of age.

Commit to a tangible investment or share capital (min. €25,000). Startups with more than four co-founders need an additional €10,000 per founder, up to a total of six founders.

Continuous presence in Malta, both personally and professionally.

Sufficient financial resources and health insurance.

Clean criminal record.

Target Industries:

Focal industries for this program include manufacturing, software development, health-related sectors (like biotechnology and pharmaceuticals), and eco-startups venturing in blue, green, and sustainable industries.

Application Process:

Prospective applicants need to forward an application form and a business plan to Malta Enterprise for verification of the business’s eligibility. Once approved, startups should complete their incorporation in Malta and align with local authority regulations.

Why Make the Move? Top Benefits of Living in Malta

Stunning Mediterranean Climate: Enjoy warm summers, mild winters, and over 300 days of sunshine annually. Rich Historical Tapestry: Dive into a history spanning 7,000 years with megalithic temples, medieval towns, and World War II sites. English as an Official Language: While Maltese is the national language, English is widely spoken, making integration smoother for English-speaking expats. Attractive Tax Regime: Malta offers competitive tax benefits, especially for businesses and foreign residents. High-Quality Healthcare: Rated among the top in the world, Maltese healthcare is both state-of-the-art and accessible. Safe and Secure: Malta consistently ranks as one of the safest countries in the world with low crime rates. Cost of Living: While certain expenses are on par with other European nations, many find the overall cost of living in Malta to be reasonable. Thriving Expat Community: Malta’s welcoming atmosphere has fostered a diverse and vibrant expatriate community. Breath-taking Natural Beauty: From the Blue Lagoon to the Dingli Cliffs, Malta offers diverse landscapes and seaside wonders. Outdoor Activities: From diving into crystal-clear waters, hiking through scenic landscapes, kayaking along the coastline, experience the thrill of parasailing to embarking on picturesque boat tours, and snorkel to explore underwater marvels. Central Mediterranean Location: Strategically located, Malta provides easy travel within Europe and to Northern Africa. Cultural Festivities: The Maltese love to celebrate, and there’s an array of festivals, from village feasts to international music festivals. Educational Opportunities: A range of schools, including those that offer the International Baccalaureate and British curriculum, caters to the diverse population. Dynamic Economy: With sectors like iGaming, financial services, and tourism booming, Malta offers a plethora of job opportunities. Proximity to Everything: Malta’s compact size means beaches, historical sites, and other attractions are just a short drive away. Welcoming Local Population: Known for their warmth and hospitality, the Maltese people make newcomers feel right at home.

Navigating the Waves: Challenges of Relocating to Malta

Adjusting to ‘Island Time’: The laid-back, slower pace of life, often referred to as “Malta Time”, can be a challenge for those accustomed to promptness and efficiency. Rising Cost of Living: While Malta remains affordable in many aspects, there has been an upward trend in housing and certain goods’ prices, like the rest of the world Traffic and Driving: Malta’s narrow roads, congested traffic, and aggressive driving habits can be a culture shock for newcomers. Limited Space: Due to its small size, some parts of Malta can feel crowded, particularly during the peak tourist season. Property Availability: With increased demand, finding the right property, especially in preferred locales, can be challenging and competitive. Summer Heat: Malta’s Mediterranean climate means hot and humid summers which might be intense for some. Limited Local Job Market: While certain sectors like iGaming and finance are booming, some specialized professions might have fewer opportunities. Public Transport: While improving, Malta’s public transportation system can sometimes be inconsistent. Limited Recreational Green Spaces: Urban development has limited the number of public parks and recreational green spaces.

Moving to a new country always presents both opportunities and challenges. While the list above points out potential hurdles, many expatriates find the overall experience of living in Malta to be positive and rewarding, once they navigate and adjust to these initial challenges.