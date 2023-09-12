Taiwan mayor in Hsinchu faces fresh corruption allegations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu Mayor Kao Hung-an (高虹安) was faced with a fresh corruption scandal as she appeared in court to explain unrelated plagraism allegations on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

On Monday Kao was accused of colluding with her boyfriend Li Chung-ting (李忠庭), who is not a member of the Hsinchu City Government, to abuse the powers of the mayoral office. The city government’s ethics office has launched an investigation into the mayor’s actions, per LTN. Li and Kao have denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

The scandal broke when the former head of Hsinchu’s cultural bureau Chien Kang-ming (錢康明) posted on social media. Chien said that he was asked to resign by the mayor, and claimed a “good friend” of Kao’s had interfered in city government work.

Following Chien's post, DPP legislators held a press conference and said the luxury rental property Li and Kao live in is owned by a property developer surnamed Lin (林). The legislators said Li’s rental contract outlined an agreement for a sublease on a luxury rental “suite,” when in fact he is renting a luxury mansion.

Lawyer Lin Chih-chun (林智群) also weighed in, and said property records suggest the property is likely “large enough to play baseball inside.” “Next time if a customer asks how to transfer benefits to another party but can’t send money, I would definitely recommend this method,” he wrote on social media.

Li issued a statement on Monday evening denying all wrongdoing. He said he rented the property for the market price, and that Kao had no knowledge of the agreement.



Li Chung-ting is pictured amid questioning related to seperate corruption allegations laid against Kao Hung-an in 2022. (CNA photo)

Kao is a member of the Taiwan People’s Party, whose leader Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is a presidential candidate. Ko has faced calls to respond to the corruption allegations, but is yet to make a statement.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Kao appeared at a Taipei court after she was summoned to explain unrelated accusations of plagiarism. A government communications agency has accused Kao of plagiarizing up to 80% of her doctoral thesis, which Kao denies.

Taipei Prosecutors laid unrelated corruption charges against Kao in April, for allegedly receiving NT$460,000 (US$14,390) in ill-gotten gains during her time as a parliamentary legislator. Kao denies the charges.

In March Kao was accused of infringing copyright after an anti-fraud message broadcast from Hsinchu rubbish trucks was alleged to contain part of an unlicensed Taiwanese pop song. No formal complaints were made.