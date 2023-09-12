Taiwan reveals strict review process for inviting foreign guests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has a rigorous assessment process for inviting foreign guests, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

MOFA Spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) said at a routine press conference the government reviews the topics of the meetings the guests are expected to take part in, as well as briefing content shared with them. There is also close coordination between the government national security units, Liu said.

Following the naming of the U.K. man accused of spying for China, Chris Cash, on Monday, concerns have arisen about whether he had been invited to visit Taiwan or had contact with high-level Taiwan officials. Liu said there is no record of Cash entering Taiwan or having any exchanges with government officials.

The Chinese foreign ministry has denied the claim by saying, “The allegation that China spies on the UK is entirely groundless. China firmly opposes that. We urge the UK to stop spreading disinformation and stop political manipulation and malicious slander against China.”

Cash was a U.K. parliamentary researcher who was arrested in March. Through a statement issued through his lawyers, he expressed his innocence: “It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place. However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent.”