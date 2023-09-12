Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reveals strict review process for inviting foreign guests

Foreign ministry responds to espionage concerns following Chris Cash spy allegations

  280
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/12 15:02
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Jeff Liu. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Jeff Liu. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has a rigorous assessment process for inviting foreign guests, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

MOFA Spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) said at a routine press conference the government reviews the topics of the meetings the guests are expected to take part in, as well as briefing content shared with them. There is also close coordination between the government national security units, Liu said.

Following the naming of the U.K. man accused of spying for China, Chris Cash, on Monday, concerns have arisen about whether he had been invited to visit Taiwan or had contact with high-level Taiwan officials. Liu said there is no record of Cash entering Taiwan or having any exchanges with government officials.

The Chinese foreign ministry has denied the claim by saying, “The allegation that China spies on the UK is entirely groundless. China firmly opposes that. We urge the UK to stop spreading disinformation and stop political manipulation and malicious slander against China.”

Cash was a U.K. parliamentary researcher who was arrested in March. Through a statement issued through his lawyers, he expressed his innocence: “It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place. However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent.”
MOFA
Chris Cash
Chinese espionage
Taiwan national security

RELATED ARTICLES

Alleged China spy Chris Cash kept parliamentary pass after arrest
Alleged China spy Chris Cash kept parliamentary pass after arrest
2023/09/11 15:45
UK parliamentary researcher arrested for spying for Beijing is Chris Cash
UK parliamentary researcher arrested for spying for Beijing is Chris Cash
2023/09/11 12:38
Taiwan and Philippines should support each other amid Chinese aggression: MOFA
Taiwan and Philippines should support each other amid Chinese aggression: MOFA
2023/09/10 16:50
Taiwan offers condolences and aid to Morocco after devestating quake
Taiwan offers condolences and aid to Morocco after devestating quake
2023/09/10 14:59
US Vice President Harris reaffirms importance of Taiwan Strait peace
US Vice President Harris reaffirms importance of Taiwan Strait peace
2023/09/08 11:43