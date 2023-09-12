Taiwan recalls eggs from Brazil

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A batch of eggs from Brazil was removed from sale after the expiry date was mistakenly labeled as Oct. 5, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 12).

Tainung Egg Products Co. said Tuesday that eggs which had left Brazil on May 25-27 had been mislabeled as expiring on Oct. 5. As a result, it said it had withdrawn the eggs from shelves, the Liberty Times reported.

The company said the mistake had occurred because it was handling large quantities of eggs each day. The real expiry date had not passed yet, but it nevertheless still decided to withdraw the eggs because the date printed on the labels was wrong.

Eggs from Brazil can be sold for 120 days following their departure from the country, so those still in stores in Taiwan did not expire until late September, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. All labels with the dates of import and expiry had to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the report said.