Revolutionizing Connectivity: Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Insights 2023-2031

Can you shed light on the dimensions of the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) aftermarket?

The global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market, with a market value of USD 11,422.0 million in 2020, is poised for exponential growth, projected to reach USD 118,709.3 million by 2027, boasting a remarkable CAGR of 40.7%. NaaS represents a cloud service model where customers lease networking services from cloud providers, eliminating the need for maintaining their networking infrastructure. Key growth drivers include the increasing adoption of cloud services among enterprises, the rise of software-defined networks (SDN), and the demand for Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and SDN-based cloud-native solutions. However, privacy and data security concerns remain challenges, alongside compatibility issues with legacy systems.

Driving Forces

Rapid Adoption of Cloud Services by Enterprises Enterprises of all sizes are embracing cloud-based services, driven by cost-effectiveness compared to maintaining on-premises IT resources and data centers.

NaaS components offer virtual resource-sharing environments, converting physical networking elements into flexible, shared resources, fueling market growth. Augmented Software-Defined Networks (SDN) SDN revolutionizes network management by replacing hardware with software solutions.

It separates control and data planes, making networks programmable and software-driven, enhancing the NaaS model and contributing to market expansion.

Segmentation

By Component

Infrastructure Services

Technology Services Technology services hold the largest market share due to their high demand across various industries. Infrastructure services are expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.



By Type

Wide Area Network Services

Local Area Network Services

Wireless as a Service (WaaS)

Enhanced Mobile Services

Voice as a Service (VaaS)

Security as a Service (SaaS) Wide area network services are poised to dominate the market, accounting for 35% market share. Enhanced mobile services are expected to witness the fastest CAGR.



By Service Model

Bandwidth on Demand

Cloud-based Services

Integrated Network Security as a Service

Virtual Private Network

Wide-area Network Wide area network service models lead the market, offering users access to public or private gateways. Cloud-based services are projected to grow rapidly at 43.7% during the forecast period.



By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises Large enterprises dominate the market, driven by their extensive adoption of NaaS services. Small & medium enterprises are expected to grow rapidly as their numbers increase globally.



By End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce IT & telecommunication leads in market share and is poised for the fastest growth due to increasing cloud and networking technology penetration. Healthcare is expected to hold the second-largest market share.



Regional Overview

North America North America commands the largest market share, driven by advanced IT infrastructure, cloud computing, and a high concentration of network virtualization solution vendors, particularly in the U.S.

Europe Europe holds the second-largest market share due to government initiatives promoting business automation and digitalization.

Asia Pacific The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly, with countries like Japan, South Korea, and China leading the technological advancement charge.



Competitive Landscape

Key players include Aryaka Networks, AT&T, Ciena Corporation, Cisco, and others, accounting for approximately 61% of the market share. These players engage in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, Aryaka Networks partnered with Vodafone Fiji in July 2021 to provide secure and fast connectivity to businesses in Fiji, offering simplicity and flexibility.

Key Insights from the Market Report

The report offers comprehensive insights into market players, emerging markets, and penetration into mature segments.

It highlights untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments, emphasizing market diversification.

Competitive landscape assessment covers mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, with a focus on SWOT analysis.

Future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments are intelligently analyzed.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast for the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which market segments offer the most promising investment opportunities?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks?

What is the market share of leading players in the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

What modes and strategic moves favor entering the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

