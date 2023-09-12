Empowering Data Storage: Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market Insights 2023-2031

Could you provide an estimate of the Singapore Datacenter Colocation aftermarket’s size?

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market, valued at USD 1,355.2 million in 2020, is set to soar to USD 3,586.2 million by 2027, showcasing a robust CAGR of 15.1%. Datacenter colocation services offer secure storage for enterprise hardware and equipment, significantly reducing information technology costs. This market is driven by the adoption of green datacenter standards, the establishment of datacenter parks in Singapore, and the growing need for disaster recovery and business continuity solutions.

Driving Forces

Development of Datacenter Parks The development of datacenter parks in Singapore aims to position the country as an economic hub, attracting enterprises and multinational corporations for premium data center operations.

This development strengthens Singapore’s status as a media and infocomm hub, further boosting the market. Reduction in IT Costs Colocation services help enterprises reduce IT expenditure associated with commissioning mission-critical data center facilities.

This cost-saving factor drives the demand for datacenter colocation services.

Challenges

Security and Compliance Stringent security requirements and government regulations pose challenges to market growth, especially in data-sensitive industries. Data Retrieval and Storage Management Discrepancies regarding data retrieval, security, and storage management hinder market growth.

Segmentation

By Component

Colocation Data Centers Infrastructure Electrical Systems (e.g., UPS, Generators) HVAC Systems (e.g., CRAC & CRAH) IT Systems (e.g., Servers, Storage) General Construction (e.g., Building Design, Installation) Physical Security (e.g., DCIM & BMS) Facility Management Services The colocation data centers infrastructure segment held a significant market share of approximately 70%. The datacenter colocation services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth.



By Datacenter Type

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3&4 Tier 1 data centers are expected to account for the largest market share due to their high availability. Tier 3 & 4 data centers are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 16.6%.



By Services, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises Large enterprises dominate the market due to their substantial spaces available for data centers. SMEs are expected to witness significant growth.



By Services, by Industry

BFSI

Retail

E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Entertainment & Media

Healthcare

Automotive

Education

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Others The IT & Telecom segment is expected to hold the largest market share, driven by rapid growth in the information technology and telecom industry. The e-commerce segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate.



Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific leads in growth, driven by the increasing number of internet users and the popularity of music learning among youngsters.

North America North America is expected to capture the largest market share (34%) and maintain its dominance.



Competitive Landscape

Key players include American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc, CenturyLink Technology Solutions, Equinix, Inc., and others, with the top three players expected to hold around 52% market share. These players engage in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence.

Key Insights

The report offers comprehensive insights into market players, emerging markets, and penetration into mature segments.

It highlights untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments, emphasizing market diversification.

Competitive landscape assessment covers mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, with a focus on SWOT analysis.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast of the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which market segments offer the most promising investment opportunities?

What are the technology trends in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market?

What strategies are considered favorable for entering the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market?

