Constructing Success: Global Construction Software Market Analysis 2023-2031

How big of a presence does the Construction Software aftermarket have?

The global construction software market, valued at USD 1,641.5 million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 2,701.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.4%. Construction software encompasses a suite of processes, information, and programs designed for various tasks related to infrastructure and structure development. It plays a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, competitiveness, and productivity within the construction sector. The market is primarily driven by an increase in construction spending and the growing complexity of construction projects.

Key Drivers

Rise in Construction Spending Government initiatives for investments in infrastructure, energy, and green spaces are fueling construction spending, driving market growth. For example, the Biden government planned to invest USD 2.4 trillion in energy and infrastructure to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Challenges

High Deployment & Maintenance Costs The substantial initial and ongoing costs associated with deploying and maintaining construction software solutions pose challenges for adoption. Cybersecurity & Data Protection Risks Concerns about cybersecurity and data protection risks can deter some businesses from fully embracing construction software solutions.

Growth Influencers

By Component

Solution/Platform On-Premise Cloud

Services Professional Managed The solution/platform segment is expected to dominate with approximately 63% market share. The services segment, especially managed services, is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3%.



By Modules

Contract Management

Procure Management

Finance Management

Inventory Management

Real Estate Management

Labor Management

Customer Management

Others Finance management is anticipated to hold the largest market share (19%) due to increased adoption for financial purposes. Customer management is set to witness the fastest growth (9.4%) as major players focus on this segment.



By Project Type

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others The industrial segment is estimated to lead with a 31% market share, driven by growing adoption of construction software. The residential segment is poised for the fastest growth (10.4%) due to investments in smart cities.



By End-Users

Creative Agencies

Architects

Consultants

Engineers

Builders

Contractors

Owners

Interior Designers

Home Remodelers

Others Contractors are expected to dominate the market due to their increasing adoption of construction software. The engineers segment is projected to surpass a market value of USD 290 million by 2024.



Regional Overview

North America : Holds the largest market share (31%) due to the adoption of advanced solutions and a thriving construction industry in the United States and Canada.

: Holds the largest market share (31%) due to the adoption of advanced solutions and a thriving construction industry in the United States and Canada. Asia Pacific: Second-largest market share, with increasing investments by major players in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Sage Group PLC, Oracle Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Trimble Inc., and others. The top 10 players collectively hold about 46% of the market share. These companies engage in mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations. For instance, Constellation Software Inc. acquired SSP Limited through its subsidiary Volaris Group in February 2021, expanding its product portfolio.

Key Insights

The report provides comprehensive insights into market players, emerging markets, and penetration into mature segments.

It highlights untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments, emphasizing market diversification.

The competitive landscape assessment covers mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, with a focus on SWOT analysis.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Construction Software Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which market segments offer the most promising investment opportunities?

What are the technology trends in the Global Construction Software Market?

What strategies are considered favorable for entering the Global Construction Software Market?

