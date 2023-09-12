Navigating Efficiency: Global Procurement Software Market Insights 2031

Can you quantify the magnitude of the Procurement Software aftermarket?

The global procurement software market, valued at USD 5,635.6 million in 2020, is poised to surge to USD 9,654.8 million by 2026, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 9.4%. Procurement software is pivotal in automating organizational purchasing functions, and its adoption is on the rise. This growth is driven by the increasing need to automate procurement processes and the integration between e-procurement applications and ERP solutions, which enhances relationship management and supplier discovery.

Key Drivers

Increasing Demand to Automate Procurement Processes Automation of procurement processes, including purchase requisition, purchase order, invoice management, vendor management, and contract approval, is in high demand. Automation streamlines operations, reduces manual errors, provides expenditure visibility, centralizes data, improves collaboration, and eliminates approval bottlenecks, driving market growth. Integration Between E-Procurement Applications and ERP Solutions E-procurement software integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions enhances supplier management and overall efficiency. It facilitates smoother procurement processes, freeing up time for other tasks and enabling efficient business operations. ERP solutions offer benefits such as enhanced reporting, better customer service, improved cost management, and efficient supply chain management, contributing to market growth.

Challenges

Cybersecurity and Data Protection Risks Concerns related to cybersecurity and data protection pose challenges to the market. Businesses must address these risks adequately to fully embrace procurement software solutions. Complexity Regarding Integration and Supplier Onboarding Integration with existing systems and onboarding suppliers can be complex and challenging, potentially hampering market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise Cloud-based deployment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the fastest rate due to its high preference over on-premise models.



By Software

Spend Analysis

E-Sourcing

E-Procurement The e-procurement segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share (approximately 59%), while the e-sourcing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth (10.2%) due to its pricing and non-pricing information features.



By Industry

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

BFSI

Others Transportation and logistics are expected to capture approximately 11% of the market share due to increasing adoption of procurement software in this sector. The BFSI segment is estimated to exceed USD 200 million by 2024.



Regional Overview

North America : Expected to hold the largest market share (around 40%) due to the growing demand for centralized procurement processes and government initiatives strengthening the manufacturing industry in the United States.

: Expected to hold the largest market share (around 40%) due to the growing demand for centralized procurement processes and government initiatives strengthening the manufacturing industry in the United States. Asia Pacific: Anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate (approximately 11.9%) due to the presence of numerous logistics firms in emerging economies like India and China.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global procurement software market include SAP SE, Proactis Holdings PLC, Coupa Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and others. The top nine players collectively account for approximately 60% of the market share. These companies engage in collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to enhance their market presence. For instance, Oracle expanded its product portfolio by launching the Oracle Verrazzano Enterprise Container platform for multicloud and hybrid cloud scenarios in August 2021.

Key Insights

The report provides comprehensive insights into market players, emerging markets, and penetration into mature segments.

It highlights untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments, emphasizing market diversification.

The competitive landscape assessment covers mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, with a focus on SWOT analysis.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Procurement Software Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which market segments offer the most promising investment opportunities?

What are the technology trends in the Global Procurement Software Market?

What strategies are considered favorable for entering the Global Procurement Software Market?

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

