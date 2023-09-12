Safeguarding the Roads: Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market Insights 2031

What’s the scale at which the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity aftermarket operates?

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market, valued at USD 1,188.3 million in 2020, is set to soar to USD 4,944.0 million by 2030, boasting a remarkable CAGR of 16.1%. Automotive cybersecurity encompasses principles and practices designed to protect internet-connected vehicles from cyber threats. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the escalating cyber threats due to increased vehicle connectivity and data, coupled with the rising adoption of connected vehicles. Additionally, a surge in regulations aimed at safeguarding vehicle data is expected to bolster market growth.

Key Drivers

Increasing Connected Vehicle Adoption The adoption of connected vehicles is on the rise, driven by government initiatives to improve traffic infrastructure, a push for connected and autonomous infrastructure, and a heightened focus on road safety. This surge in connected vehicles is driving the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions, thereby fueling market growth.

Challenges

Highly Complex Ecosystem The automotive cybersecurity ecosystem is highly complex, involving multiple stakeholders. Achieving a zero failure rate for cybersecurity applications poses a significant challenge. Time Lag in Cybersecurity Updates Delays in delivering cybersecurity updates can hinder market growth, leaving vehicles vulnerable to emerging threats.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware

Software Platform

Services The hardware segment is poised to exceed USD 900 million in 2030, driven by technological advancements. Meanwhile, services are expected to witness the fastest growth at 17.1% during the forecast period.



By Application

ADAS & Safety

Body Electronics

Communication Systems

Infotainment

Powertrain

Telematics

Others Infotainment is likely to dominate in 2020, while ADAS & Safety will experience the fastest growth at 16.7%, given its importance in modern vehicle safety. Telematics is estimated to reach a market size of USD 82 million.



By Vehicle

Passenger Car Compact Passenger Cars Mid-sized Passenger Cars Premium Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles LCV HCV

Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Passenger cars are expected to hold the largest market share (around 70%) due to their numerous engine control units and higher susceptibility to cyberattacks. Among electric vehicles, the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of about 19.6% during the forecast period.



By Security

Endpoint

Application

Wireless Network The wireless network segment is expected to claim the largest market share (about 40%) due to its increasing adoption in the automotive industry. Endpoint security is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



By Form

In Vehicle

Cloud Services In-vehicle cybersecurity is poised to hold the largest market share, driven by high demand. Cloud services are also expected to witness significant growth.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market include Aptiv, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security, Capgemini, Continental AG, and others. The top thirteen players collectively account for approximately 60% of the market share. These companies engage in mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity partnered with Cyngyn, an autonomous vehicle technology developer, to provide continuous protection and security for Cyngyn’s autonomous vehicle deployments.

Key Insights

The report offers comprehensive insights into market players, emerging markets, and penetration into mature segments.

It highlights untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments, emphasizing market diversification.

The competitive landscape assessment covers mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, with a focus on SWOT analysis.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast of the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which market segments offer the most promising investment opportunities?

What are the technology trends in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What strategies are considered favorable for entering the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

