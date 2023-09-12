Soaring Higher: Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market Insights 2031

How expansive is the aftermarket pertaining to Cloud Computing in Higher Education ?

The global Cloud Computing in Higher Education market, valued at USD 2,182.4 million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 8,779.1 million by 2027, exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 22%. Cloud computing in higher education revolutionizes educational activities, benefitting teachers, administrators, and students. It facilitates content uploading, homework access, and seamless collaboration among administrators while reducing data storage costs. The market’s growth is underpinned by the escalating adoption of SaaS-based cloud platforms, the surge in e-learning, increased IT spending on cloud infrastructure in education, and the growing application of quantum computing in the sector.

Key Drivers

Increasing Adoption of SaaS-based Cloud Platforms in Higher Education The adoption of SaaS-based cloud platforms has witnessed rapid growth, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This transition to virtual learning has compelled institutions to reevaluate their technology stack. SaaS platforms offer numerous advantages, including reduced IT demands, enhanced flexibility, improved collaboration, data security, and predictable monthly expenses, driving their adoption in higher education.

Challenges

Cybersecurity and Data Protection Risks While cloud computing brings numerous benefits, it also poses cybersecurity and data protection risks. These concerns, along with issues related to service level agreements (SLAs) and legal jurisdiction, can impede market growth. Additionally, the rigidity of some cloud-based systems may hinder adoption.

Market Segmentation

By Institute Type

Universities

Technical Schools

Ivy League Schools (Universities)

Community Colleges Technical schools are expected to grow at a rapid rate (over 23%) due to increasing demand for cloud computing. Community colleges are anticipated to capture a market share of about 16% in 2020.



By Application

Administration Payments Calendar (Scheduling & Planning) Identity Access Management



Content/Document Storage & Management

Unified Communication (Email, Video Conferencing/Seminars)

Others The administration segment is estimated to hold the largest market share (about 44%), driven by extensive use of cloud computing for administrative purposes such as payments and planning. The calendar sub-segment is expected to exceed USD 287 million by 2025. Content/document storage and management will witness the fastest growth at approximately 23.5%.



By Ownership

Public Institutes

Private Institutes Private institutes are poised to dominate the market due to increased funding for cloud computing adoption. Public institutes are expected to grow rapidly, driven by government initiatives to implement cloud-based education systems.



By Deployment

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud Hybrid cloud deployment holds the largest market share, as it allows educational institutions to deploy systems using multiple deployment models. The private cloud segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, crossing USD 900 million by 2023.



Regional Overview

The global Cloud Computing in Higher Education market spans Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate with a market share of around 29%, driven by the adoption of advanced products in the US and Canada. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, at approximately 26.6%, due to increasing awareness of cloud computing technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global Cloud Computing in Higher Education market include Adobe Systems, Alibaba Group, Cisco Systems, International Business Machines (IBM), Netapp, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Microsoft, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Ellucian, Dell EMC, Salesforce.com, SAP, Blackboard, and others. The top four players collectively account for approximately 61% of the market share. These companies actively engage in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to fortify their market presence. For example, in August 2021, Oracle was appointed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, to provide empanelled cloud infrastructure solutions.

Key Insights

The report provides comprehensive insights into prominent players, emerging markets, and penetration into mature segments.

It highlights untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments, focusing on market diversification.

The competitive landscape assessment covers mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, with an emphasis on SWOT analysis.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which market segments offer the most promising investment opportunities?

What are the technology trends in the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market?

What strategies are considered favorable for entering the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market?

