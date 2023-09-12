Yandy Díaz hits his 20th homer as Tampa Bay Rays beat Minnesota Twins 7-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Yandy Díaz connected for his 20th homer and finished with four hits, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Monday night.

Josh Lowe had three hits for the second straight day as Tampa Bay won for the sixth time in seven games. The Rays (89-56) stayed three games back of AL East-leading Baltimore.

After Tyler Glasnow (9-5) departed, Kevin Kelly, Jake Diekman and Pete Fairbanks each pitched a hitless inning. Fairbanks worked the ninth for his 23rd save.

Max Kepler and Royce Lewis homered for the AL Central-leading Twins, who finished with six hits. Sonny Gray (7-7) was charged with two runs, one earned, and six hits in four innings.

Díaz hit a leadoff shot in the sixth, giving Tampa Bay a 6-1 lead. He hit a game-ending homer in Saturday's 7-5 win over Seattle.

He tied a career high with four hits after beginning the day with a .161 (10 for 62) batting average in his career against Minnesota.

Taylor Walls lifted the Rays to a 5-1 lead in the fifth, hitting a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from Dylan Floro. It was his first homer since May 14 and No. 8 on the season.

Glasnow was charged with four runs in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

The right-hander was coming off a dominant performance against Boston, striking out 14 while pitching six innings of three-hit ball in a 3-1 victory.

Kepler hit his 22nd homer in the fourth, and Lewis added a three-run shot in the sixth. It was Lewis' 12th homer.

Gray struck out five and walked one, and his four innings matched his shortest outing of the season. He threw two wild pitches and he hit Luke Raley twice.

CLOSING ’EM OUT

Tampa Bay relievers have not allowed an earned run in the last 24 2/3 innings. The bullpen has posted an MLB-leading 1.04 ERA over its last 15 games since Aug. 26.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: CF Jose Siri left after being hit on the wrist by a pitch. ... 3B Isaac Paredes missed his second straight game with a right hand contusion after being hit by a fastball Saturday. Manager Kevin Cash is hopeful he can play Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay RHP Zack Littell (3-5, 4.29 ERA) is scheduled to face Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (10-9. 4.21 ERA) on Tuesday.

