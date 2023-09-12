Phillies split doubleheader with National League-leading Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh homered, Jake Cave hit an RBI triple and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled Matt Olson’s 50th homer and salvaged a doubleheader split with a 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. went deep for the Braves in a 10-8, 10-inning win in the opener. Harris also homered in the nightcap.

Olson hit a three-run homer off the second deck in the third and added a solo shot for his MLB-best 50th in the sixth, both off Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen (9-9). Lorenzen gave up four runs in five innings. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 23rd save.

Right-hander Kyle Wright (0-2) made his first start since May 3 after being on the 60-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. He faced eight batters and allowed four runs in the first inning, with Edmundo Sosa doing the most damage on a two-RBI double off the left-field wall.

Kevin Pillar and Orlando Arcia each had run-scoring hits in the 10th off José Alvarado (0-2) in the first game. The Braves needed extras after Bryce Harper tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth.

The Phillies came up empty in the 10th against Kirby Yates, who earned his fourth save.

ORIOLES 11, CARDINALS 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Baltimore won the opener of a crucial homestand.

The Orioles entered the day with a three-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East, and they host the Rays for a four-game series after St. Louis leaves. Baltimore trailed 5-4 when Mullins hit a drive to right off reliever Andre Pallante, who had just replaced starter Dakota Hudson (6-2).

The Orioles withstood a shaky outing from Dean Kremer, who allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings. D.L. Hall (1-0) won in relief.

Gunnar Henderson also homered for Baltimore. He and Aaron Hicks each had three hits.

RANGERS 10, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his third career grand slam, Evan Carter launched his first major league homer and Texas beat Toronto in the opener of a four-game series that could help decide the AL wild-card race.

Texas (79-64) closed within a half-game of Toronto (80-64) in the wild-card standings. The Blue Jays entered one game ahead of Seattle for the second American League wild card.

Dane Dunning (10-6) allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings, becoming the first Rangers starting pitcher to win since Jordan Montgomery beat the Angels on Aug. 15.

Chris Stratton, Martín Pérez and Ian Kennedy all worked one inning of relief.

Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (14-8) allowed five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

BREWERS 12, MARLINS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched a six-hitter and Willy Adames had four RBIs, helping Milwaukee blank the Marlins.

Adames delivered a triple and two doubles. Tyrone Taylor went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.

Woodruff (5-1) struck out seven and threw 106 pitches in his first nine-inning complete game.

Jesús Luzardo (9-9) lasted just five innings and was charged with six runs and 10 hits.

The Brewers added five runs — four earned — off Daniel Castano in the seventh. Miami fell so far behind that catcher Jacob Stallings pitched the eighth for the Marlins. Joey Wiemer hit an RBI double off him.

NATIONALS 6, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — CJ Abrams homered twice, Patrick Corbin pitched into the seventh inning and Washington beat Pittsburgh.

Abrams hit a two-run shot to right-center against Andre Jackson (1-3) in the third inning. He drove a fastball from Cody Bolton over the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right in the seventh for his first career multihomer game.

Corbin allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2019. The 34-year-old Corbin (10-13) struck out eight and walked one.

Dominic Smith had two hits, including his eighth homer of the season. Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas added two hits apiece for the Nationals, who won for just the third time in 11 games.

Bryan Reynolds had an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which lost for the third time in four games. Ji Hwan Bae added an RBI double. Jared Triolo had a hit and made a couple of solid plays defensively in his first major league start at first base.

