Man allegedly threatens woman with scissors outside Taipei MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man allegedly threatened a woman with a pair of scissors outside a Taipei Metro station on Sunday morning (Sept. 10).

A man in his 40s appeared in front of the Qilian MRT Station on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line (Red Line) in Beitou District and allegedly chased a woman with a pair of scissors, reported UDN. In a post uploaded to a Beitou Facebook group page, the woman said at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 10, she encountered a suspicious man on the sidewalk, who after making eye contact with her, pulled out a pair of scissors with red handles from a blue bag.



Suspect seen on sidewalk outside Qilian MRT Station. (Beitou Facebook group image)

Fearing a potential assault, the woman immediately fled the scene on a bicycle. In her post, she said the suspect then pursued her, "He actually chased me! He ran super fast, I immediately turned into the alley on the right, and he actually chased me to the entrance of the alley."

She said that she was frightened by the man's behavior and went to the Shipai Police Station to report the incident. The police began an investigation into potential threatening and endangering public safety (恐嚇危害安全罪).



Suspect seen chasing woman while carrying scissors. (Taipei City Police Department image)

After reviewing surveillance footage in the vicinity, police were able to determine the suspect's identity. However, since the suspect does not have a fixed address, the police will notify him to come in for questioning about the incident.

The Beitou Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department urged the public to call 110 to report if they encounter suspicious people or are subjected to unlawful harm. The police are duty-bound to protect citizens and their property and are committed to strictly enforcing the law and combating crime, the precinct said.



Suspect seen holding blue bag. (Beitou Facebook group image)