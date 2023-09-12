Foreign minister eyes closer Taiwan-Japan partnership to counter China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Monday (Sept. 11) suggested bolstering cooperation between Taiwan and Japan to counter China's cognitive warfare during a meeting with Professor Matsuda Yasuhiro, the leader of a visiting University of Tokyo cross-strait relations study group.

The meeting covered various topics, including the current situation in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan-U.S. relations, countering China's disinformation and cognitive warfare, and China's military threats against Taiwan, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

Wu recognized the delegation’s long-standing interest in Taiwan's politics, cross-strait relations, and their role in informing various sectors in Japan. He highlighted the excellent relations between Taiwan and the U.S. and expressed Taiwan's commitment to cooperating with like-minded countries, including Japan, to address China's increasingly aggressive actions in the region.

The foreign minister said Taiwan is enhancing its defense capabilities and asymmetric warfare training in response to the Chinese threat. He also noted that Japan has been actively developing its military presence near its southwestern islands, while the U.S. has been strengthening military cooperation with countries like Australia and the Philippines, in order to deter China from launching a war.

Members of the delegation mentioned that the exchange of views allowed them to gain a better understanding of Taiwan-U.S. relations, the current situation in the Indo-Pacific region, and Taiwan's role in U.S. policy toward China. The group members said they believed this understanding would be valuable for various sectors in Japan in recognizing the importance of Taiwan's security in the region and the threats posed by China.