Jones replaces Scally on US soccer roster, Horvath to start in goal vs Oman

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — New England defender DeJuan Jones replaced Joe Scally on the United States roster for Tuesday night’s exhibition against Oman at St. Paul, Minnesota.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday that Scally left the team for family reasons. Scally was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in a friendly.

Jones, 26, made his U.S. debut in January and has six international appearances.

The U.S. also will be without goalkeeper Matt Turner, who returned to Britain for the birth of a daughter. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Ethan Horvath will be the starting keeper and Drake Callender will be the backup.

FEEDING PULISIC

Midfielder Yunus Musah, on joining AC Milan this year along with Christian Pulisic and helping the American star with the Italian language: "Sometimes he needs help with ordering food or, yeah, just checking on the group chat, like what the team manager is saying or something. And then I helped him out with that. And then, yeah, he’s keen to learn, as well, so I feel like he'll learn soon.”

WARMING UP

The gametime temperature is forecast to be about 58 degrees, up from 5 degrees for the February 2022 World Cup qualifier against Honduras. The U.S. won 3-0.

“We were walking back in and we were saying, `Oh, last time we were thinking about all the heat warmers we had in the hallway over there, all of these hand warmers and feet warmers,” midfielder Brenden Aaronson said.

___

