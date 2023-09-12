Rockies activate outfielder Kris Bryant from injured list

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies activated outfielder Kris Bryant from the injured list on Monday and designated Cole Tucker for assignment.

Bryant was placed on the injured list on July 25, three days after he suffered a fractured left index finger when he was hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto.

He had missed a month earlier in the season with a left heel bruise.

Bryant won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the NL MVP in 2016 when he helped lead the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2021 and signed a seven year, $182 million free agent contract with Colorado before the 2022 season.

Injuries have limited Bryant in his time with the Rockies. He played in just 42 games last year and only 65 this season. He is hitting .273 with 13 home runs in his two seasons with Colorado.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb