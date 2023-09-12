Lyon parts ways with coach Laurent Blanc after terrible start to the French league season

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon parted ways Monday with coach Laurent Blanc following a terrible start to the French league season.

Lyon has only one point in four matches, and conceded 10 goals, with the club sitting at the bottom of the standings after a humiliating 4-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Blanc, whose experience at the helm of the club lasted just 11 months, was under contract until June 2024. The former France coach had complained about the frugal offseason purchases amid a legal dispute and clashes between the club's current owner, American businessman John Textor, and his predecessor Jean-Michel Aulas.

Lyon said Blanc left the club by mutual consent alongside assistant coaches Franck Passi and Philippe Lambert.

Deputy coach Jean-Francois Vulliez has been appointed caretaker, working alongside former Lyon players Jeremie Brechet and Sonny Anderson while the club looks for a permanent successor for Blanc. Former AC Milan and Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso is reportedly among the candidates being considered by Textor.

After finishing last season in seventh place and 23 points behind champion PSG, Lyon got off to its worst start to a season since 1966. Lyon has scored the fewest goals (three), and also conceded the most along with next-to-last Lens.

Lyon's next league match is against promoted Le Havre on Sunday.

A former France coach, Blanc led Bordeaux to the league title in 2009 — when he ended Lyon’s run of titles from 2002-08 — before guiding Paris Saint-Germain to three straight league titles from 2014 to 2016.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer