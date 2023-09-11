Kohli and Rahul hundreds help India post mammoth 356-2 v Pakistan in Asia Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul posted unbeaten hundreds as India amassed 356-2 in its Asia Cup second-round game against arch-rivals Pakistan on Monday.

Kohli and Rahul put on an unbroken 233 for the third wicket off 194 balls, India’s highest partnership for any wicket in the Asia Cup.

It is also the fourth highest total at the R. Premadasa Stadium, with no ODI team having successfully chased 357 at the venue, and India’s joint highest ODI total against Pakistan, equalling the 356 scored in Visakhapatnam in 2005.

After rain on Sunday, play was extended to Monday’s reserve day. India resumed on 147-2 and soon took complete control.

Rahul, back in the side after injury, scored a run-a-ball century. It was his sixth ODI hundred and the first since March 2021. He finished 111 not out off 106 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

Former captain Kohli became the quickest batsman to get to 13,000 ODI runs. The previous record holder, Sachin Tendulkar, needed 321 innings to reach the milestone but Kohli got there in 267.

Kohli’s 47th ODI hundred came off 84 balls and it was his fourth consecutive century at the ground. Only Hashim Amla of South Africa has scored four successive tons at the same venue, at Centurion.

Kohli finished unbeaten on 122 off 94 deliveries with nine fours and three sixes.

Pakistan’s bowling looked formidable when the teams met in a first-round game in Kandy but this time India went on the attack.

Pakistan’s bowling was weakened without Haris Rauf. The paceman sent down five overs on Sunday but wasn’t available to bowl on Monday due to injury.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have one win apiece in the Super Four round while India is searching for its first victory. Bangladesh is the fourth team in the group and has lost two matches.

