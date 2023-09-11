Photo of the Day: Baby crested porcupine debuts at southTaiwan zoo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Shoushan Zoo's newest crested porcupine, "Little Taro," was introduced to the public on Monday (Sept. 11), per CNA.

Kaoshiung Tourism Bureau Director Gao Min-lin (高閔琳) said the baby crested porcupine resembled a taro both in color and size at birth, leaving zoo staff with an easy decision when it came to naming the newborn. "Little Taro" is now on view to the public and often amuses visitors by imitating the actions of its parents.

In a press release issued by Kaohsiung City’s Tourism Bureau, it said the little crested porcupine was born on a full moon and resides with its parents and three other crested porcupines at Shoushan Zoo. The press release added that quills on newborn crested porcupines harden seven to 10 days after birth.

Another interesting fact is that the gender of newborn "Little Taro" cannot be observed with the naked eye because the genitals are not yet apparent. Porcupines also dislike human contact, and when threatened, they will erect their quills and back into an enemy, poking them with quills that will be left in the aggressor.

Kaohsiung’s Tourism Bureau added that since the renovation of the Shoushan Zoo, inhabitants are enjoying a much better living environment. Some species like black belly sheep, alpacas, and peacocks have given birth to babies and increased the population of the zoo.

Shoushan Zoo staffer Li You-yi (李宥逸) said crested porcupines prefer foods such as corn, bananas, sweet potatoes, and carrots. Crested porcupines are good at digging, have an excellent sense of smell, and, taxonomically, are similar to rodents.