Kaohsiung scooter rider's NT$16,000 ticket for stopping in shade waived

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female scooter rider in Kaohsiung was issued a ticket for NT$16,000 (US$500) for stopping in the shade ahead of a stop light, a fine which was later waived by the police.

In late July, a scooter rider surnamed Tai (戴) was riding on a road in Kaohsiung City's Zuoying District, when she stopped in a patch of shade before the red light, per new-reporter. As everyone was already stopped or slowing down, a Foodpanda delivery rider and the person filming behind Tai were able to avoid bumping into her.

A netizen recently posted a video of the incident on a Kaohsiung Wujia area Facebook group. The post included a screenshot of a NT$16,000 (US$500) traffic ticket for violating Article 43, Paragraph 1, Item 4 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), which says that a fine of between NT$6,000 and NT$24,000 can be issued for, "Suddenly cutting speed, braking or stopping in a lane, not in an emergency situation."



Citation originally issued to Tai for stopping in the shade. (Facebook group page image)

The Zuoying Police Station was cited by UDN as saying the Xinzhuang Police Station received a report from another scooter rider saying Tai stopped her scooter in the middle of a lane to seek shade from the sun, nearly causing a scooter behind her to bump into her. The officer who issued the citation determined it was not due to an emergency situation, and that stopping in the middle of the road posed a danger to vehicles approaching from behind.

After the video of the incident and subsequent fine went viral, police conducted an internal review. Officers examined a previous guidance from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications which said "seeking shade from the sun is considered a temporary stop and differs from temporary parking or dangerous driving, and there are currently no fines associated with it."

To avoid further controversy, the police contacted Tai and waived the penalty.