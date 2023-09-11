Taiwan’s TSMC reports 7-month high August sales of NT$189 billion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) released its August sales numbers on Friday (Sept. 8).

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said August revenue came in at NT$188.69 billion (US$5.9 billion), representing an increase of 6.2% from July and a 13.5% decline year-over-year. TSMC’s August revenue was the highest in seven months, after posting NT$200.05 billion in January.

Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from January through August totaled NT$1.36 trillion, representing a drop of 5.2% compared to a year earlier.

According to analysts cited by CNA, TSMC’s August sales were bolstered by strong demand for AI-related semiconductors and shipments of its 3nm process chips.

Over a mid-July earnings call, the company said continued demand for its 3nm chips should help alleviate the impact of continued inventory adjustments, while forecasting third-quarter revenue to come in between US$16.7 billion to US$17.5 billion, according to CNA.