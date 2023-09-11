Creative Expo Taiwan returns to Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Creative Expo Taiwan will return to Taipei after taking place in Kaohsiung City in 2022.

It is set to begin on Sept. 22 and will take place at five main venues, including: Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab (C-LAB), National Railway Museum, Huashan Creative Park, Songshan Culture Park, and Taipei Expo Park.

To warm up for the expo, a retro-themed train called "Breezy Blue" will go into service in northern Taiwan for the first time from Saturday (Sept. 9).

Taiwanese actress Lu Hsiao-fen (陸小芬), who won the Golden Horse Award for her leading role in the 1983 film, "A Flower in the Raining Night," took the train Saturday (Sept. 9) and sat in the same seat she used for the film 40 years ago.



The award-winning actress Lu Hsiao-fen rides the Breezy Blue train. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

The train was purchased by the Taiwan Railway Administration with World Bank loans in the late 1960s and only operated in south Taiwan. From the 1970s to the 1990s, it served as a passenger train.

There will be a morning and an afternoon train for the Creative Expo between Nangang Station in Taipei and Yilan Station, with stops at Houtong, Dali, Toucheng, and Ruifang Stations.

The train will introduce the Yilan line, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. It will slow its speed to 40 kilometers per hour between Shihcheng Station and Dali Station so that passengers can enjoy the scenery along the way.

The train features four nostalgia-themed cars and an exhibition introducing the history of the train. The one-way ticket price for each person is NT$450 (US$15) and is available for online booking.