50 foreigners wanted to promote Taiwan's theme parks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign students and residents in Taiwan are invited to sign up for a campaign to promote the country’s amusement parks and win a cash prize.

In collaboration with the Taiwan Amusement Park Association, the Tourism Bureau is recruiting 50 international ambassadors for a two-day trip to the country’s theme parks. There will be two sessions, each held for 25 ambassadors, taking place on Oct. 14-15 and Oct.28-29.

Applicants can be those who are studying in Taiwan or who have a residence permit. Individuals who operate their own social media pages and have good writing and photography skills are more likely to be chosen, according to the organizers.

The selected 50 envoys will vote for two of the six itineraries available, encompassing a variety of theme parks featuring nature, animals, culture, and more.

Participants are required to produce posts that include photos or videos on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube following their visits. Those with the most “likes” will have a chance of bringing home prizes of NT$30,000 (US$938), accommodation vouchers, or admission tickets to selected venues.

An average of 40,000 international travelers a year visited Taiwan’s tourist amusement parks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses have implemented upgrades during the three years when services were halted, according to the Tourism Bureau.

Applications are accepted until Sept. 30. Visit the website of the event to learn more.



Foreign visitors at the Window on World theme park in Taiwan. (Tourism Bureau photo)