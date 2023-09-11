Taiwan Strait conflict would be multi-faceted: Kuma Academy co-founder

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A conflict between Taiwan and China would involve multi-faceted strategies and advanced capabilities Kuma Academy co-founder Marco Ho (何澄輝) said at the World Federation of Taiwanese Associations, European Federation of Taiwanese Associations, Kuma Academy 2023 Joint Annual Conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Ho said the widespread use of electronic surveillance and electronic warfare aircraft, along the Ukraine-Russia border has allowed the Ukrainian military to gain real-time information on the air and ground, CNA reported. Ukraine’s military intelligence was key in its ability to “level up” its defense strategy, he said, which will also be crucial for Taiwan.

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would likely involve maritime and aerial operations, and the key to gaining control of the regional airspace and waters lies in who has the capability to detect maritime and aerial targets first, Ho said.

He explained China's "Three Warfares" strategy, which includes legal, psychological, and public opinion perspectives.

Legal warfare creates a pretext for military action, Ho said, pointing out China’s 2005 "Anti-Secession Law," which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and authorizes the use of force to annex it.

Psychological warfare is targeted at specific individuals, particularly decision-makers and commanders, Ho said. China may use espionage or bribery to influence key Taiwanese figures to either collaborate or surrender.

In terms of public opinion warfare, this tactic focuses on shaping public perception both domestically and internationally, the Kuma Academy co-founder said. It aims to manipulate the opinions and beliefs of the target population, such as the Taiwanese public, to weaken their support for their government or resistance to external influences, he said.

This includes disinformation campaigns, spreading propaganda, and undermining the credibility of a government.

Ho said modern warfare is no longer solely the responsibility of the military but involves a country’s entire population. This fact underscores the importance of vigilance and resilience in the face of these multifaceted challenges and the need for a united effort to protect Taiwan's interests and security, he said.