Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Strait conflict would be multi-faceted: Kuma Academy co-founder

Marco Ho stresses importance of military intelligence, high-tech capabilities

  114
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/11 15:17
Taiwanese participating in a recent Kuma Academy training session. (Facebook, Kuma Academy photo)

Taiwanese participating in a recent Kuma Academy training session. (Facebook, Kuma Academy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A conflict between Taiwan and China would involve multi-faceted strategies and advanced capabilities Kuma Academy co-founder Marco Ho (何澄輝) said at the World Federation of Taiwanese Associations, European Federation of Taiwanese Associations, Kuma Academy 2023 Joint Annual Conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Ho said the widespread use of electronic surveillance and electronic warfare aircraft, along the Ukraine-Russia border has allowed the Ukrainian military to gain real-time information on the air and ground, CNA reported. Ukraine’s military intelligence was key in its ability to “level up” its defense strategy, he said, which will also be crucial for Taiwan.

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would likely involve maritime and aerial operations, and the key to gaining control of the regional airspace and waters lies in who has the capability to detect maritime and aerial targets first, Ho said.

He explained China's "Three Warfares" strategy, which includes legal, psychological, and public opinion perspectives.

Legal warfare creates a pretext for military action, Ho said, pointing out China’s 2005 "Anti-Secession Law," which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and authorizes the use of force to annex it.

Psychological warfare is targeted at specific individuals, particularly decision-makers and commanders, Ho said. China may use espionage or bribery to influence key Taiwanese figures to either collaborate or surrender.

In terms of public opinion warfare, this tactic focuses on shaping public perception both domestically and internationally, the Kuma Academy co-founder said. It aims to manipulate the opinions and beliefs of the target population, such as the Taiwanese public, to weaken their support for their government or resistance to external influences, he said.

This includes disinformation campaigns, spreading propaganda, and undermining the credibility of a government.

Ho said modern warfare is no longer solely the responsibility of the military but involves a country’s entire population. This fact underscores the importance of vigilance and resilience in the face of these multifaceted challenges and the need for a united effort to protect Taiwan's interests and security, he said.
Taiwan Strait conflict
Marco Ho
Kuma Academy
Taiwan defense
legal warfare
psychological warfare
public opinion warfare

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to conduct Wan Chien missile live-fire drill
Taiwan to conduct Wan Chien missile live-fire drill
2023/09/06 15:06
Taiwan Air Force to overhaul C-130 avionics systems
Taiwan Air Force to overhaul C-130 avionics systems
2023/09/05 14:49
High-tech capabilities necessary to avoid Taiwan conflict: UK military officer
High-tech capabilities necessary to avoid Taiwan conflict: UK military officer
2023/09/04 10:07
Taiwan to receive 7 Volcano mine-laying systems by end of 2023
Taiwan to receive 7 Volcano mine-laying systems by end of 2023
2023/09/02 14:52
Taiwan not asking other countries to fight for it: Foreign minister
Taiwan not asking other countries to fight for it: Foreign minister
2023/08/01 17:21