Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall stays for now, says Taiwan premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s premier said no decision has been made to demolish Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said on Monday (Sept. 11) that reports suggesting a decision has been made to demolish the memorial hall are incorrect, and an in-depth review into the “transformation” of the site is ongoing, per CNA. Chen added that in the democratic era, removing cult of personality and authoritarianism are important parts of Taiwan’s transitional justice efforts.

The site is a source of controversy in Taiwan. In 2007, the site was renamed National Taiwan Democracy Hall, though this was reversed after a change of government in 2009.

Chen was responding to questions about an open letter penned by three members of a transitional justice task force for the memorial hall, who said the process had stalled. Taiwan’s top leadership lacks the political will to move the transitional justice process forward, it said.

“Eight years after the Democratic Progressive Party took power, the National Army Honor Guard still protects the bronze statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) in the center of the capital,” the letter read.

Chen said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has indicated that she hopes to “make progress” on transitional justice before the end of her term in 2024, though did not provide further details. Transitional justice in Taiwan refers to the process of “restoring historical truths” and exonerating those persecuted during Taiwan’s period of authoritarian rule.