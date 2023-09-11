Alexa
40 rescued after torrential rain falls in south Taiwan

Firefighters use rescue boats to evacuate residents stranded by rising water levels

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/11 14:12
Firefighters evacuate stranded residents in mountainous areas. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wooden house in Chiayi City collapsed due to heavy rain, while flooding in Tainan led many to be trapped, with firefighters using boats to rescue residents on Sunday evening (Sept. 10).

Tainan City's Baihe District received more than 240 millimeters of rain on Sunday leading creeks and streams to surge. Baihe District’s Qinei and Ganzhai neighborhoods experienced severe flooding, with waters reaching up to 1 meter, per PTS.

Tainan City Fire Department dispatched six lifeboats and 25 rescue staff at around 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept 10). "Flood water levels reached 1 meter, so we evacuated all of the affected households to higher ground," said Tainan City Fire Department's First Brigade Deputy Commander, Chen Yong-chang (陳永昌).

Chen said that in addition to rescuing 12 people trapped on the roof of a house, rescuers also traveled in boats along the street, calling out, "Is anyone at home?" He noted that if there were lights on in a room or someone was spotted inside a residence, his patrol would carry out a rescue.

By late Sunday, all 40 people trapped in the affected areas had been safely evacuated. Among them, 21 people were sent to nearby B&Bs, and the rest went to stay with relatives.

Citizens rescued from mountainous communities in Tainan. (CNA photo)

"The residents that could not stay with their relatives will be housed in Hushan Inn, and there's the possibility we will also open another shelter at the Huye Resort," said Baihe District Chief Dong Li-hua (董麗華).

Meanwhile, in Chiayi City, at the intersection of Lanjing Street and Xingzhong Street, a wooden house collapsed. No one was trapped inside.

"We had already notified the owner to demolish the house or undertake major repairs. It collapsed unexpectedly today due to heavy rain," said Chiayi City Zhongyang Neighborhood Chief Liao Mei-jiang (廖梅江).

The collapse of the wooden building affected neighboring businesses. "We all do business on Wenhua Road, and now the stalls are blocked, and there is nothing we can do," said a local stall operator.
