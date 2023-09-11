Prudential launches PRUShield EasySwitch to enable more seamless switch of plans for Shield policyholders

Recognition of original inception date of existing policy and simplified underwriting questionnaire make it simple and easier for Shield policyholders to switch plans



Policyholders of Shield Plans [1] can now switch more easily from their existing plans with other insurers to Prudential Singapore's ("Prudential") PRUShield [2] policies and supplementary plans (riders), through PRUShield EasySwitch ("EasySwitch").



From 1 September 2023 to 31 December 2023, eligible individuals [3] will only need to answer three health questions instead of undergoing the underwriting process from scratch and completing the full health questionnaire.

If their application is accepted,

the inception date of their existing Shield policy will be recognised for their new PRUShield policy. This means that Prudential will take into consideration the date of inception of the Shield policy with the existing insurer as the policy inception date with Prudential, and all benefits and the claims assessment process will also apply accordingly. It also means that for conditions where waiting periods are usually applicable, such waiting periods will now be waived, subject to the duration of the previous policy.

[4]





There are about 71 per cent (2.9 million lives) [5] of Singapore residents who are protected by Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) which provide coverage on top of MediShield Life.

Mr Ben Tan, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Prudential Singapore,

said: "We introduced PRUShield EasySwitch to make it simple and more convenient for Shield policyholders who want to switch their plans to Prudential. Individuals may wish to do so for reasons such as consolidating their policies under one insurer for convenience or enjoying better benefits. Some people hesitate to switch as they worry about undergoing the full underwriting process again, and others may also find porting their Shield policies to a new insurer to be a complex and time-consuming process. With EasySwitch, they have more peace of mind."



Additional information

Eligible customers are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents or foreign residents who are:

50 years old or below

with an existing in-force Shield Plan [6] with any other Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurer

able to provide the Cover Start Date and the Certificate of Life Assurance for their existing in-force Shield Plan

able to fulfil the three health questions

Eligible customers will need to switch their Shield Plans between 1 September 2023 and 31 December 2023, to enjoy the benefits provided through the PRUShield EasySwitch initiative.



For more information on the eligibility and about the PRUShield EasySwitch campaign, please visit

[1]

This includes Integrated Shield Plan (IP) providing coverage to Singaporeans or Permanent Residents, and Shield Plan providing coverage to foreigners.

[2]

PRUShield is Prudential's Medisave-approved IP which offers comprehensive medical coverage on top of MediShield Life, Singapore's national health insurance scheme. For more information on PRUShield, please visit:

https://www.prudential.com.sg/products/health-insurance/medical/prushield

[3]

Please

refer to section on "Additional information" in this press release.

[4]

Customers are subjected to the following waiting period from inception date of the previous insurer's policy: (1) PRUShield Plus and Premier policy holders: Serious pregnancy and delivery related complications – 10 months, Congenital Abnormalities for a female Life Assured's biological child – 10 months, Congenital Abnormalities of the Life Assured (as charged) – 24 months, and Living organ donor transplant – 24 months. (2) PRUShield Standard policy holders: Serious pregnancy and delivery related complications – 10 months.

Source:

https://www.lia.org.sg/media/3947/20230811_lia-1h2023-results_media-release.pdf

[6]

This includes Integrated Shield Plan (IP) providing coverage to Singaporeans or Permanent Residents, and Shield Plan providing coverage to foreigners.

