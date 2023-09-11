Construction Software Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2023-2031

Could you provide insight into the dimensions of the Construction Software aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth Projection The global construction software market was valued at USD 1,641.5 million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,705.6 million by 2027 , with a CAGR of 7.4%.

Role of Construction Software Construction software streamlines project management and enhances communication, leading to increased productivity in construction projects.



Challenges in Construction Industry Non-productive activities cost the construction industry USD 177 billion in labor costs in the U.S. in 2018. Poor communication among employees is observed in the construction sector.

Market Growth Drivers Construction companies adopt efficient solutions to overcome challenges. Rapid urbanization in developing economies supports market growth.



Market Players’ Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions Autodesk, Inc. acquired Pype in 2020, aiming to integrate it into its Autodesk construction cloud portfolio.



Key Growth Influencers

Rise in Construction Spending Growing demand for housing leads to increased construction spending. Construction spending rebounded after the initial impact of COVID-19.

Project Complexity Complex construction projects drive adoption of construction software. Benefits include cost reduction, streamlined collaboration, and improved project management.

High Deployment and Maintenance Cost High upfront investments and maintenance fees may deter adoption, especially for small and medium-scale businesses.

Cybersecurity and Data Protection Risks Increasing cybersecurity attacks in construction may impact software adoption. Data protection concerns could hinder adoption.



Market Segmentation

By Component Solution/Platform (On-premise, Cloud) Services (Professional, Managed) Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions drives the platform segment, while services are expected to grow rapidly.

By Modules Contract Management Procure Management Finance Management Inventory Management Real Estate Management Labor Management Customer Management Contract management dominates, while customer management is the fastest-growing segment.

By Application Residential Commercial Industrial Commercial construction holds a major share, and residential construction is the fastest-growing segment.



By End-Users Creative Agencies Architects Consultants Engineers Builders Contractors Owners Interior Designers Home Remodelers Contractors and builders dominate the market, driven by benefits of construction software.



Regional Overview

North America Dominates the market due to increased construction spending and tech adoption. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization and government reforms.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players Sage Group PLC, Oracle Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Roper Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Constellation Software Inc., and more. Top 10 players account for nearly 46% market share.

Strategies Market players engage in collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, regional expansion, new product development, and innovation. Example: Trimble launched Quadri BIM software in North America in 2021, expanding its connected construction software portfolio.



Market Report Insights

Market Penetration Provides comprehensive data on prominent players in the market.

Market Development Analyzes emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Market Diversification Offers information on untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Landscape Assessment Covers mergers, acquisitions, certifications, product launches, and collaborations. Includes SWOT analysis of leading market players.



Key Questions Answered

Market Size and Forecast Analysis of market size and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 Evaluation of inhibiting factors and pandemic impact.

Investment Opportunities Identification of products/segments/applications for investment.

Technology Trends Insights into technology trends in the construction software market.

Favorable Market Entry Strategies Recommendations for market entry strategies.



Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

