V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market Anticipated to Grow at Much Faster Rate in Upcoming Years 2023 – 2031

What’s the magnitude of the V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth Projection The global V2X market was valued at USD 2,917.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18,877.1 million by 2027 , with a CAGR of 33.8% .

V2X Technology V2X enables vehicles to communicate with various elements of the traffic system. Market growth is driven by the adoption of connected cars and government initiatives.



Connected Car Adoption Over 125 million passenger cars with embedded connectivity are projected to ship globally between 2018 and 2022. Connected cars benefit from 5G technology, offering faster speeds and low latency.

Government Initiatives and Technology Penetration Government initiatives and significant investments in 5G technology, such as China’s USD 184 billion investment, fuel market growth. Collaborations like China Unicom and Volvo’s exploration of V2X technology drive adoption.



Market Segmentation

By Component Hardware (Onboard Unit, Road-Side Unit) Software Platform Services Hardware dominates with over 45% market share, while software platform segment grows due to 5G advancements.

By Communication Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Vehicle-to-Device (V2D) V2V leads, while V2I grows fastest, addressing traffic congestion.

By Connectivity Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) Cellular Hybrid DSRC is prominent due to cost-effectiveness, while cellular offers wider coverage.

By Application Automated driver assistance (ADAS) Intelligent traffic systems Emergency vehicle notification Passenger information system Fleet & asset management Parking management system Line and non-line of sight Backing Fleet & asset management leads, ADAS grows rapidly due to technology advancements.



By Vehicle Type ICE Vehicle Electric Vehicles ICE Vehicles dominate, but Electric Vehicles are expected to grow with technological advancements.

By Vehicle Application Commercial Passenger Off-highway Passenger segment leads, while off-highway grows rapidly.



Regional Overview

North America North America holds the largest market share (>30%) due to developed countries like the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization and government reforms.

Europe Europe is the second-largest market due to strict emission norms and safety regulations promoting V2X technology.



Competitive Landscape

Key Players Altran, Autotalks LTD, TE Connectivity, Cohda Wireless, and others. The top 8 players hold about 63.3% market share. Players engage in collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches.



Market Report Insights

Market Penetration Offers comprehensive data on prominent players in the market.

Market Development Analyzes emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Market Diversification Provides information on untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Landscape Assessment Covers mergers, acquisitions, certifications, product launches, and collaborations. Includes SWOT analysis of leading market players.



Key Questions Answered

Market Size and Forecast Analysis of market size and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 Evaluation of inhibiting factors and pandemic impact.

Investment Opportunities Identification of products/segments/applications for investment.

Technology Trends Insights into technology trends in the V2X market.

Favorable Market Entry Strategies Recommendations for market entry strategies.



Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

