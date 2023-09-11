Smart Cities Market Is Booming So Rapidly 2023-2031

Give me an idea of the scope of the Smart Cities aftermarket.

Market Size and Growth Projection The global smart cities market was valued at USD 114,901.8 million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 670,424.1 million by 2030 , with a CAGR of 20.5% .

Smart Cities Definition Smart cities use information and communication technology to enhance operational efficiency, share information with the public, and deliver better government services and citizen welfare.



Market Drivers Growth in public safety needs and communication infrastructure. Increasing government initiatives and public-private partnerships (PPP) for smart city development. Focus on environmental sustainability. Investments in 5G technologies for smart city development.



Growth Influencers

Public Safety and Communication Infrastructure Smart cities leverage digital technologies to monitor and optimize energy and water consumption, improve transportation, enhance citizen access to services, and provide city-wide connectivity. Example: San Diego’s smart streetlight technology aids in violent crime investigations and traffic management.

Government Initiatives and PPP Models Government support and PPPs drive smart city projects worldwide. Example: India allocated USD 866.61 million in 2019-20 for developing smart cities.

Environmental Sustainability Smart city solutions save water, energy, reduce waste, and lower emissions. Applications include energy use optimization, air quality monitoring, and water management.

5G Technology 5G enables smart city applications, including intelligent transportation systems (ITS). It supports IoT infrastructure for various smart city verticals.



Market Segmentation

By Technology AI, Big Data, Cellular Technology, Cloud Technology, Edge Computing, IoT, Satellite Network, Cellular Network, RFID, NFC, Wi-Fi, Quantum Computing, and Others. IoT holds the largest share (>30%), with applications in transportation. Cloud technology is the fastest-growing segment due to advancements.

By Component Hardware (Cameras, Sensors, Meters, Vehicles, Smart Robots, Others), Software (Cloud Platform, Data Management, Cybersecurity, Remote Monitoring), Services (Consulting, Integration, Support, Managed Services). Hardware dominates (>40%), driven by connected hardware devices. Software grows fastest due to technological advancements.

By Application Smart Transportation, Smart Utilities, Smart Governance, Smart Home & Building, Smart Citizen Service, Smart Mobility, and Other Applications. Smart Citizen Service leads (>20%) due to prioritized citizen safety. Smart Governance is the fastest-growing segment.

By Deployment Cloud and On-Premise. Cloud holds the largest share due to increasing usage in smart city applications and is expected to grow fastest.



Regional Overview

North America Largest market share (>30%) due to well-developed ICT infrastructure. Presence of international councils boosts market growth.

Asia Pacific Second-largest share and fastest growth rate due to digital infrastructure development. India and China invest heavily in smart cities.



Competitive Landscape

Key Players ABB, Accenture, Alphabet, AT&T, Cisco, Ericsson, Fujitsu, GE, Hitachi, Huawei, IBM, Intel, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Oracle, Qualcomm, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Toshiba, and others. Top four players hold about 43.5% market share. Players engage in partnerships, product launches, mergers & acquisitions.



Market Report Insights

Market Penetration Comprehensive data on prominent market players.

Market Development Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Market Diversification Information on untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Landscape Assessment Covers mergers, acquisitions, certifications, product launches, and collaborations. Includes SWOT analysis of leading market players.



Key Questions Answered

Market Size and Forecast Analysis of market size and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 Evaluation of inhibiting factors and pandemic impact.

Investment Opportunities Identification of products/segments/applications for investment.

Technology Trends Insights into technology trends in the smart cities market.

Favorable Market Entry Strategies Recommendations for market entry strategies.



Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

