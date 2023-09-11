Cybersecurity Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years 2031

How extensive is the Cybersecurity aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth Projection The global cybersecurity market was valued at USD 149.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 346.0 billion by 2027 , with a CAGR of 13.4%.

Definition Cybersecurity involves processes, technologies, and controls to protect networks, systems, devices, data, and programs from cyber-attacks.

Market Drivers Growing demand for cybersecurity mesh. Rising data breach incidents worldwide. Rapid technological advancements. Increasing penetration of IoT devices.



Growth Influencers

Growing Demand for Cybersecurity Mesh Cybersecurity mesh establishes smaller perimeters around each access point, enhancing flexibility and agility in response to evolving threats. The demand for flexible and agile systems has increased, driven by the shift to hybrid work models.

Rising Data Breach Incidents Worldwide Increasing data breaches contribute to the demand for cybersecurity solutions. Data breaches have a significant impact on organizations and individuals.

Rapid Technological Advancements Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rely on technology for survival and growth. Market players invest in partnerships and product launches to introduce new technologies.

Increasing Penetration of IoT Devices The rise of IoT devices increases vulnerability, necessitating cybersecurity solutions. Managed security for IoT devices has gained importance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Segmentation

By Component Solution (Threat Intelligence, Identity and Access Management, Security and Vulnerability Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Network DLP, Storage/Data Center DLP, Endpoint DLP, Unified Threat Management, Firewall, Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems, Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service, Others). Services (Professional Services, Consulting, Training and Education, Managed Security Services).

By Security Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others. Network security holds the largest share (around 25%).

By Deployment Cloud-Based, On-Premise. Cloud-based solutions are the fastest-growing segment.

By Enterprise Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises. SMEs account for the largest market share.

By Application BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Others. BFSI leads the application segment.



Regional Overview

North America Largest market share (>34%) due to the presence of prominent market players. McAfee, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, among others.

Europe Second-largest share due to increased spending on security services and solutions. SMEs and large enterprises contribute to market growth.

Asia Pacific Anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to a high number of data attacks. Rising investments in cybersecurity in response to threats.



Competitive Landscape

Key Players McAfee, Trend Micro Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Check Point Software Technology Ltd., and others. Top four players hold about 37% market share. Engage in partnerships, product launches, mergers & acquisitions.



Market Report Insights

Market Penetration Comprehensive data on prominent market players.

Market Development Analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Market Diversification Information on untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Landscape Assessment Covers mergers, acquisitions, certifications, product launches, and collaborations. Includes SWOT analysis of leading market players.



Key Questions Answered

Market Size and Forecast Analysis of market size and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 Evaluation of inhibiting factors and pandemic impact.

Investment Opportunities Identification of products/segments/applications for investment.

Technology Trends Insights into technology trends in the cybersecurity market.

Favorable Market Entry Strategies Recommendations for market entry strategies.



Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

