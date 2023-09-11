Computer on Module Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story 2031

What’s the breadth of the Computer on Module aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth Projection The global computer on module market is projected to reach USD 1,789.3 million by 2027 , with a CAGR of 5.7% from its 2020 value of USD 1,217.4 million .

Definition Computer on module (CoM), also known as System on Module (SoM), is a single-chip embedded computer system comprising a microprocessor, RAM, input/output controllers, and other components.

Market Drivers Benefits of easy CPU component upgrading. Reduced time-to-market for new products. Enhanced development efficiency. Improved bargaining power.



Increasing Industrial Automation Industrial automation, driven by technologies like robotics, PLC, SCADA, and more, has significantly increased in recent years. Automation reduces manufacturing costs, enhances productivity, and boosts efficiency.

Impact of COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted production, manufacturing, and supply chains globally. Factory closures, supply chain disruptions, and decreased demand affected the CoM market.



By Processor ARM X86 PowerPC PowerPC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, while ARM dominates with a 58% market share in 2020.

By Form Factor Com Express SMARC Qseven ETX Module Com Express is expected to maintain dominance, while Qseven is the fastest-growing segment.

By Industry Vertical Industrial Automation Aerospace & Defense Consumer Electronics Healthcare Automotive Consumer electronics is estimated to grow at the highest rate, while industrial automation dominates the market.



North America Dominates the global CoM market due to increased spending in industrial automation and technology adoption.

Asia Pacific Expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Players Aaeon Technology Inc. Adlink Technology Inc. Advantech Co. Ltd. Compulab Ltd. Congatec AG Eurotech Group Intel Corporation Kontron Europe GmbH Smart Wireless Computing Texas Instruments Inc. The top 6 players accounted for nearly 55% of the market share in 2020. Market players focus on introducing new features to cater to different industries.



Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

