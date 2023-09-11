Smart Airport Market 2023 Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2031

Provide an overview of the Smart Airport aftermarket’s size.

Market Size and Growth Projection The global smart airport market was valued at USD 27,485.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 54,862.1 Million by 2027 , with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Definition Smart airports leverage connected technologies like GPS, sensors, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance planning, operations, passenger flow, and staff activities.



Market Drivers Growth in the air travel & tourism industry. Increasing passenger & cargo traffic. Development of smart cities. Investment in airport development. Technological advancements for process optimization.

Market Restraints High initial and maintenance costs. System failure risks. Privacy concerns in smart airport systems.



Growth Influencers

Growth of the Air Travel & Tourism Industry The air travel and tourism industry is expanding rapidly. Air transport is crucial for tourism, with 58% of international tourists traveling by air. Growing tourism results in increased demand for enhanced customer experiences and efficient airport management.

Increase in Passenger and Cargo Traffic Air cargo and passenger traffic are expected to grow at average annual rates of 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively, from 2018 to 2040. Asia Pacific leads in passenger traffic growth, with countries like India, Vietnam, and China showing significant increases.



Market Segmentation

By Infrastructure Endpoint Devices Communication Systems Passenger, Cargo, and Baggage Ground Handling Control Air/Ground Traffic Control Security Systems Others (Airport Management Software, Navigational, Digital Signage, Landing Aids)

By Solutions Terminal Side Air Side Landside

By Application Core Applications Business Applications

By Services Smart Transport & Parking Services Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services Smart Workplace Services Smart Airport Processes Smart Business to Business Services

By Airport Model Airport 2.0 Airport 3.0 Airport 4.0

By Airport Size Small Medium Large

By Airport Operation Commercial Service Airports Cargo Service Airports General Aviation Airports



Regional Overview

North America Dominates the global smart airport market due to modernization investments. The U.S. is expected to hold 21% of global air cargo traffic by 2040.

Asia Pacific Anticipated to hold the second-largest market size. Several Asian countries, including India and Vietnam, exhibit rapid passenger growth.



Competitive Landscape

Key Players Adelte, Amadeus IT Group, Cisco, Collins Aerospace, Daifuku, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Siemens, Thales Group, and more. Top 10 players hold approximately 72.2% of the market share. Players invest in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions.



Market Report Insights

Market Penetration Comprehensive data on prominent players.

Market Development Detailed analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Market Diversification Information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Landscape Assessment Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, and collaborations. SWOT analysis of leading market players.



Key Questions Answered

Market Size and Forecast Analysis of market size and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 Evaluation of inhibiting factors and pandemic impact.

Investment Opportunities Identification of products/segments/applications for investment.

Technology Trends Insights into technology trends in the smart airport market.

Favorable Market Entry Strategies Recommendations for market entry strategies.



Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

