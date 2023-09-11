Smart Cities Engineering and Construction (E&C) Services Market Is Likely to Experience a Massive Growth in Near Future 2031

What’s the expanse of the Smart Cities Engineering and Construction (E&C) Services aftermarket?

Market Size and Growth Projection The global smart cities engineering and construction (E&C) services market reached USD 106.64 Billion in 2020 and is poised to attain USD 453.07 Billion by 2030 , exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Definition Smart cities engineering and construction (E&C) services involve the development and construction of smart cities.

Market Drivers Increasing adoption of connected and smart technologies in smart cities. Government initiatives promoting smart city projects. Growing digitization in public safety and transportation.



Market Restraints Security concerns associated with smart cities. High costs of E&C services in smart city projects.



Growth Influencers

Increasing Digitization in Public Safety and Transportation Smart sensors enhance traffic flow and transport efficiency. E&C services optimize resource use and offer new ways to deliver public services. Smart grids improve energy supply and demand management. Digitization benefits tourism, such as seamless transport.

Rising Government Initiatives Promoting Smart Cities Governments worldwide are partnering with the private sector for smart city projects. China leads with around 800 smart city pilot programs, driving global growth.



Market Segmentation

By Service Type End-to-end services Surveying Master planning Conceptual architecture Geotechnical engineering & material testing Design engineering Feasibility studies ICT consulting Environment impact assessment Tenders & bid management Vendor selection & onboarding

By Solution Design/consulting Network Infrastructure Hardware Software Equipment Other solutions

By Project Buildings Urban development Industrial manufacturing Roads & highways



By Application Housing Water Waste Smart grid Energy Lighting Transportation Traffic Citizen services eGovernance IoT

By City Topography Developed economies Emerging economies



Regional Overview

Asia Pacific Largest market share (over 34%) and fastest growth due to digital infrastructure development and smart city investments, especially in India and China.

North America Second-largest market share, driven by advanced ICT infrastructure and technology vendors.



Competitive Landscape

Key Players Engineering consulting firms, AECOM, Arup, Buro Happold, IBM, Microsoft, and more. Major players hold approximately 52% market share. Players focus on partnerships, product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.



Market Report Insights

Market Penetration Comprehensive data on prominent players.

Market Development Detailed analysis of emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Market Diversification Information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Landscape Assessment Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global smart cities E&C services market. SWOT analysis of leading players.



Key Questions Answered

Market Size and Forecast Analysis of market size and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 Evaluation of inhibiting factors and pandemic impact.

Investment Opportunities Identification of products/segments/applications for investment.

Technology Trends Insights into technology trends in the smart cities E&C services market.

Favorable Market Entry Strategies Recommendations for market entry strategies.



Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

