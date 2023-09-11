Alexa
2 drown inside van during flooding in Taiwan's Chiayi

Elderly couple unable to escape from van submerged near Zhonghe Interchange

  110
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/11 13:02
Flooding near Yongqin No. 2 Bridge in Chiayi County. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)
Flooding seen near Yongqin No. 2 Bridge on Sept. 10. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

Flooding near Yongqin No. 2 Bridge in Chiayi County. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

Flooding seen near Yongqin No. 2 Bridge on Sept. 10. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly couple drowned inside their van when flooding broke out on a highway in Chiayi County on Sunday (Sept. 10).

Heavy rain caused flooding near the Zhonghe Interchange in Chiayi County on Provincial Highway 82, trapping drivers in their vehicles. Firefighters managed to rescue 32 people, but on Monday morning (Sept. 11), a male and a female were found inside a van at the scene, suspected to have drowned, reported CNA.

The Chiayi County Fire Department said passersby discovered a vehicle that had been submerged in the flood waters on Sunday near the Yongqin No. 2 Bridge in Shuangshui Township. There were two people in the vehicle.

First responders rescue motorists from floodwaters on Sunday. (CNA photo)

Police said that evidence points to the elderly individuals drowning before they were able to flee from the van. However, an autopsy request has been submitted to the prosecutor's office to clarify the cause of death.

Due to the arrival of a low-pressure system, heavy rain started to drench the Chiayi area at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Several roads in Chiayi County experienced landslides, and multiple vehicles broke down near the Yongqin No.2 Bridge, leaving many people stranded.

(CNA photo)

Scene near Zhonghe Interchange after floodwaters had receded on Monday. (CNA photo)

