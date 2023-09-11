G20 Summit ‘win’ for Russia, China, India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The G20 Summit in India ended on Sunday (Sept. 10), with some viewing it as a “win” for Russia and China, as leaders failed to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, while others saw India as the real winner for spearheading an eventual compromise.

“G20 has nothing to be proud of," according to Ukraine’s foreign ministry. Unlike the joint statement after the G20 Summit in Indonesia last November, this year’s version left out any direct condemnation of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, the statement read that parties "must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition" and expressed regret for "the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war." India also chose not to invite Ukraine to the summit, despite requests from U.S. officials, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was able to attend in 2022.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called the G20 statement “a win for Russia and China.” Haley said Biden should have “pushed harder” to acknowledge that Russia invaded Ukraine, and “to deny the fact a year later is giving a win to Russia.”

Russia and China are "celebrating today,” according to Haley. “China is gloating, because they're looking at Taiwan as this is happening,” she said.

In a press conference after the summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed a diplomatic win for Russia. “We were able to prevent the West's attempts to 'Ukrainize' the summit agenda … the text doesn't mention Russia at all,” said Lavrov.

Despite the language being softer than he had initially hoped, U.S. President Joe Biden also praised the G20 statement. Biden sought to use the summit to portray America as a reliable ally and a better alternative to China economically.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed out the importance that the group “spoke as one." That presented a key complication since Russia is part of the group, Blinked said, and any consensus would have to be agreed upon by each member, revealing the limitations of the G20.

Ukraine was reportedly the most contentious issue of negotiations. Before arriving at a consensus, officials worked through 300 hours of meetings and 15 draft versions.

However, for those who expected progress on the Ukraine issue, the statement noted, “The G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues.” The G20 was founded to solve international economic issues, although it acknowledged these issues can significantly impact the global economy.

The eventual statement represented a win for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the host of the summit, in bringing all countries together to agree on one final version. Modi reportedly encouraged G20 members to consider Moscow and Beijing's perspectives and played a crucial role in bridging differences, including shared views on climate change and economic development.

The summit also admitted the African Union, which includes 55 member states, as one permanent member of the G20. Instead of remaining primarily a grouping of “rich countries,” the decision showcased the G20’s attempt to become more inclusive of developing countries, which are disproportionately impacted by climate crises, food insecurity, and rising prices.