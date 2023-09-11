Alexa
UK parliamentary researcher arrested for spying for Beijing is Chris Cash

He had links to senior Tory MPs, and was arrested in March but is on bail until October

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/09/11 12:38
Ken McCallum, director of the UK's domestic security agency MI5 gives a speech at the University of Glasgow on June 1, 2023. (...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K. man arrested for spying for China has been named as parliamentary researcher Chris Cash.

Cash, who had links to senior Tory MPs, was arrested in March on suspicion of offenses under section one of the UK Official Secrets Act and has been released on police bail until October. He worked closely with Tom Tugendhat, who is the Minister of State for Security and the foreign affairs committee, and China Research Group chair, Alicia Kearns, The Times reported on Monday (Sept. 11).

Police confirmed that, "A man in his 30s was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire and a man in his 20s was arrested at an address in Edinburgh." The second man is understood to be Cash.

It is reported that after he was arrested only a handful of ministers were informed and that details of the alleged security breach were not made public until this weekend. MPs who were left in the dark are reported to be outraged, per The Times.

Cash spent two years working for the British Council a U.K. government organization dealing with international cultural and educational opportunities in China. He spent time working at the international section of Hangzhou Dongfang High School.

In an article Nov. 18, 2018 article promoting the school on the Chinese news site Soho, he said, “I don’t view myself as a teacher but as a facilitator.”

A job advert on the U.K.'s Working for an MP (w4mp) website describes the research role that Cash occupied at the China Research Group. The advert presents an "opportunity to organise events, host podcasts and support our media work, working closely with MPs, think tanks and journalists".

Speaking on March 3, 10 days before his arrest, Cash told The Rundown Podcast that “there’s a poor understanding in the U.K. about how China works,” and the mission of China Research Group was to “bring people together to try to improve our China capabilities in the U.K."

The latest U.K. spy scandal comes after MI5 issued a security alert last year about Christine Lee, an Anglo-Chinese solicitor. She was accused of interfering in parliament, through political donations, for China's ruling communist party.
